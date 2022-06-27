Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: In its endeavor to always bring the latest and the most advanced technologies to the UAE population, RAK Hospital has introduced the latest NGS Technology for Ancestry Testing. Considered the most advanced and detailed technology in the world, it provides an in-depth analysis of a person’s ancestors by locating them not only by country or continent but in a specific geographical location.

Ancestry testing can go back from 5 to 100 generations and more. You can discover where your DNA is from, the migration paths of your ancestors with a simple saliva collection. The results will give you an unprecedented view of your lineage. Connecting you to your history, it will help you find people and places deep in your past where no records can take.

Commenting on the novel program, Dr. Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director at RAK Hospital, said, “We humans have always remained curious to find out about our lineage and it’s indeed a fundamental human desire to want to know this. Ancestry testing provides insight into where your ancestors might have lived, how they migrated from Africa to populate the earth tens and even thousands of years ago. We can chart a comprehensive map of the early stages of human history by carefully comparing the DNA of the world population.

With our latest and most innovative NGS technology, RAK Hospital can help you trace your ancestral migration routes and discover your ethnic origins through the novel genomic ancestry program by Next Generation Sequencing. This test will reveal genetic aspects of your deep ancestry. You will be able to learn which different geographic regions around the world your ancestors migrated through.”

Dr. Hafiz Ahmad, Head of Molecular division at RAK Hospital stated, “The technology of NGS is the most accurate and confident technology used worldwide for ancestry testing and provides the best estimates of your DNA matching. The process is extremely simple; pay online and the sample collection kit is then couriered to you, collect your saliva sample and book your sample collection service which is available 24x7 and throughout UAE. However, avoid eating or drinking anything 30 minutes prior to sample collection to avoid any discrepancy. It may take up to 4 weeks for your results which could be sent via email or downloaded through RAK Hospital mobile app.”

A European woman, who recently took the test, was overwhelmed and fascinated after looking at the tests results. And in a candid conversation with Dr. Ahmed she testified that after knowing her ancestral lineage she can now totally relate to her habits, for instance, her liking for Mediterranean food, the Arabic culture calling that she could never understand before, now make perfect sense, thanks to the insights she has gained as a result of the test.

For more information on ancestry testing or to book a test, please visit, https://rakhospital.com/services-lead-programs/ancestry-testing/

