RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates — The Ras Al Khaimah e-Government Authority (EGA) has finished the first stage of a cloud transformation project supported by global technology company SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) to modernize its systems, increase efficiencies and reduce total cost of ownership, while ultimately enhancing government services delivered to citizens and residents.

EGA has implemented RISE with SAP to experience the benefits of cloud computing at an accelerated pace while reducing cyber risks. To ensure business continuity, the project is taking place in two phases. The first phase, completed in December 2022, included upgrading the current SAP core ERP solution to S/4HANA, while migrating from on-premise servers to the RISE-managed cloud. The second phase, which started in January 2023, involves migrating all other SAP systems to the cloud with RISE, while providing the new available offerings from SAP to the users, first and foremost SAP BTP (Business Technology Platform) and the SAP Analytics Cloud.

Eng. Ahmed Saeed Al Sayyah, EGA General Manager, explained, “This cloud transformation project is aligned with the UAE’s focus on leveraging technological advances as well as RAK and the Electronic Government Authority’s vision and values. Cloud computing enhances our ability to provide smart services and integrated e-government solutions that promote a better life for our citizens and residents. With stronger foundations for our business processes, we are able to focus more of our time and attention on the core services we deliver to the people of RAK and the government departments, and furthering RAK’s Vision 2030 for government services. Moreover, the cloud-based S/4HANA solution provides full visibility on all activities, as an innovative, adaptable platform that enables us to respond rapidly to challenges and opportunities.”

This digital transformation represents a continuation of the EGA’s existing relationship with SAP as, until now, it has been managing RAK’s main government operations through SAP’s on-premises ERP systems and solutions.

Zakaria Haltout, Managing Director, SAP UAE, said of the digital transformation, “This is a truly collaborative project; we worked very closely with the EGA to ensure our approach results in continuity of services, decreases total cost of ownership and is flexible within the fast-moving public sector environment. Cloud computing is becoming critical for government organizations around the world, enabling them to tap into and analyze data more effectively, and to leverage technologies that can drive new insights, as well as automate tasks and deliver enhanced, quicker and more personalized services. As an early cloud adopter among governments, the EGA is fully aligned with the UAE’s agenda and has implemented a system that enables continuous transformation and enhancements for the benefit of all residents in the emirate.”

Among its functions, the EGA provides centralized IT-related services to RAK government departments in the areas of Digital Network Infrastructure; IT Support; Cyber Security; Finance, Procurement and HR ERP; Technical Project Management; Online Services Management; Training Programs and IT Consulting.

