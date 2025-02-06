Ras Al Khaimah, UAE - RAK Digital Assets Oasis (RAK DAO), the UAE’s leading Free Zone for digital assets companies, has announced the launch of its inaugural accelerator program, ‘Builder’s Oasis.’ With a funding pool of $2 million, this program is designed to support Web3 startups in the gaming, AI, and blockchain infrastructure sectors.

The program aims to attract over 150 global applicants, with high-potential startups to be shortlisted. Select participants are eligible for $100,000 in funding from XDC, alongside guidance from RAK DAO’s network of ecosystem partners. By offering resources tailored to blockchain startups, the accelerator aims to drive meaningful advancements in decentralized technologies while fostering innovation in the MENA region.

Applications for ‘Builder’s Oasis’ will be open until the end of February 2025, after which shortlisted teams will be invited to participate in exclusive demo days in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah. These demo days will culminate in a final showcase during the weeks leading up to the upcoming TOKEN2049 in April. In addition to funding, mentorship, and hands-on support, participating startups will gain unmatched visibility among global industry leaders, investors, and stakeholders.

Luc Froehlich, Chief Commercial Officer of RAK DAO, stated: “Having worked closely with startups across the globe, I’ve witnessed how resources and mentorship can transform raw ideas into industry-shaping solutions. By providing funding, fast-track licensing, and a supportive community, we’re paving the way for blockchain, AI, and gaming ventures to flourish in Ras Al Khaimah and beyond. Our vision is to create a global nexus of forward-thinking founders who aren’t just building projects, but defining the future of decentralized technology”.

The program is co-coordinated by XDC Network, a leading blockchain platform known for its focus on real-world applications in trade finance and tokenization. This collaboration emphasizes the commitment of both entities to foster a global ecosystem for blockchain innovation, leveraging their strengths to support founders in bridging the gap between ideation and market readiness.

Ritesh Kakkad, Co-founder of XDC Network, commented: “At XDC Network, we’ve always believed in the power of pragmatic, real-world adoption for blockchain. ‘Builder’s Oasis’ aligns perfectly with our focus on delivering tangible solutions that bridge traditional finance and decentralized systems. Through this accelerator, we aim to empower startups to push boundaries—whether it’s in trade finance, tokenization, or next-generation gaming.”

‘Builder’s Oasis’ stands out for its unique benefits, including fast-track licensing, reduced setup costs, and seamless incorporation within RAK DAO. Startups will also benefit from tailored guidance on business setup, compliance, and market strategies, ensuring they are well-equipped to navigate the complexities of setting up an enterprise. Additionally, the program connects participants with a vibrant network of investors and collaborators, enabling access to capital and strategic partnerships.

This accelerator marks a pivotal step in RAK DAO’s mission to nurture forward-thinking startups while elevating the region as a center for digital innovation. Through its partnership with XDC Network, ‘Builder’s Oasis’ seeks to equip emerging Web3 ventures with the resources, mentorship, and regulatory clarity they need to deliver meaningful impact on a global scale.

Applications for ‘Builder’s Oasis’ are now open for registration. For more information, please visit www.rakdao.com/accelerator.

About RAK DAO:

RAK Digital Assets Oasis (RAK DAO) is the world's first and only Free Zone with Common Law features established to support and nurture digital assets companies. In the UAE Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK DAO offers a transparent legislative framework that simplifies the process of opening and operating digital assets companies. By fostering a vibrant ecosystem and providing comprehensive services, RAK DAO drives the future of emerging sectors, propelling innovation, and unlocking the potential of digital assets.

About XDC Network:

XDC Network is an open-source, carbon-neutral, enterprise-grade, EVM-compatible, Layer 1 blockchain that has been operationally successful since 2019. The network obtains consensus via a specially delegated proof-of-stake (XDPoS) technique that allows for 2-second transaction times, near-zero gas expenses ($0.0001), over 2000 TPS, and interoperability with ISO 20022 financial messaging standards. The XDC Network powers a wide range of novel blockchain use cases, including Global Trade Finance, payment, Decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) and Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization, that are secure, scalable, and highly efficient.

Media Contact:

Athraa Bheekoo

athraa@lunapr.io

Luna PR

OR

Araminta Bloom

araminta@lunapr.io

Luna PR