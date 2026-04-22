The report is anchored on RAK Ceramics 2024-2030 Sustainability Strategy and its Deployment across Four pillars of Environmental Responsibility, People & Community, Governance & Best Practices, and Responsible Business & Employer

Ras Al Khaimah,+ UAE – RAK Ceramics, one of the world’s leading lifestyle ceramics brands, has released its Sustainability Report 2025 outlining its performance and achievements across key areas, and setting the direction for the year ahead. Sustainability remains at the core of RAK Ceramic’s UAE operations, shaping strategic initiatives and long-term vision.

Some of the key highlights for 2025 include recycling 95% of waste across Tiles, Sanitaryware, Faucets, and Tableware segments, the launch of the UAE’s first industrial carbon recovery and reuse facility, and the introduction of Continua+, a next-generation manufacturing technology at one of its newer facilities. The Group also strengthened water stewardship through the full utilisation of its Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP). The company continued to make strategic investments in process efficiency, resource optimisation, and operational improvements to minimise environmental footprint.

In 2025, the Group’s sustainability efforts were recognised with the ICV Excellence Award at the Make it in the Emirates Awards, alongside the RAK Environmental Protection & Development Authority EcoLabel Award and the MENA Green Building Awards.

RAK Ceramics launched the UAE’s first industrial carbon recovery and reuse facility in partnership with Gulf Cryo. The facility captures 17,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually, converting it into food-grade CO₂ for use across multiple sectors.

The introduction of Continua+ improves production efficiency for large-format porcelain slabs while reducing energy use and optimising raw material consumption.

During the year, the company achieved full utilisation of its Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP), further strengthening water stewardship and resource efficiency.

Across its core segments, the Group advanced circular manufacturing through a structure approach to resource optimisation, managing 75,000+ tonnes of non-hazardous waste managed via recycling and reuse.

Tiles: 95-98% key materials recycled; 18,000 m³ water saved; introduction of Re-Use Quartz and Re-Use Minerals using 100% pre-consumer recycled materials

Sanitaryware: 569,000 kWh energy saved; 100% green rejects, 2% fired material reused.

Faucets: 100% component reuse; 1,600 m³ water saved.

Tableware: 100% wastewater recycled, 83,000 m³ freshwater saved, 13% energy reduction.

In 2025, the company recorded zero fatalities, across its 7000 employees, supported by enhanced safety protocols, regular monitoring, and continuous improvement in operations.

RAK Ceramics continues to support the Emiratisation agenda for the development of UAE national talent, aligned to national priorities.

Leadership Outlook

Commenting on the release of the Sustainability Report 2025, Abdallah Massaad, Group CEO of RAK Ceramics, said, “As a UAE-headquartered global manufacturer, we embed sustainability across our operations, with a focus on improving efficiency, advancing responsible manufacturing, and optimising resource use. Our approach is aligned with the UAE’s broader industrial and economic priorities.”

“Looking ahead, we will continue to scale innovation across materials, technologies, and manufacturing processes to enhance performance and resource efficiency, enabling the delivery of more sustainable, high-quality solutions while creating long-term value for our stakeholders.”

RAK Ceramics’ community and environmental initiatives across the UAE included clean-up campaigns, tree-planting, and mangrove plantation initiatives in collaboration with entities such as the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) and RAK Environmental Protection & Development Authority (EPDA). The Group also supports youth development and knowledge exchange through institutional partners such as the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research.

As the company advances its Sustainability Strategy 2024–2030, it remains focused on innovation, responsible growth, and collaboration.

To access the RAK Ceramics Sustainability Report 2025, click here. (add link) https://corporate.rakceramics.com/Sustainability-Report-English-2025/#p=1

Appendix/ Note

The Sustainability Report 2025 from RAK Ceramics provides a comprehensive overview of the Group’s annual performance and actions for the reporting period from 1 January to 31 December 2025. The report primarily focuses on United Arab Emirates (UAE) operations, while also highlighting significant contributions from international entities.

The report has been developed collaboratively by the Sustainability Working Group, Senior Management, and key stakeholders, reflecting RAK Ceramics’ commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices.

It has been prepared in adherence with GRI Standards and incorporates disclosures aligned with leading international sustainability frameworks. It also includes reporting against the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange’s 31 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), which are presented in detail in the Appendix of the Sustainability Report.

RAK Ceramics remains committed to contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and to supporting UAE national priorities, including the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, the UAE Climate Change Plan 2017–2050, and the UAE Energy Strategy 2050

About RAK Ceramics

RAK Ceramics is one of the largest ceramics brands in the world. Specialising in ceramic and gres porcelain wall and floor tiles, tableware, sanitaryware and faucets, the Company has the capacity to produce 118 million square meters of tiles, 5.7 million pieces of sanitaryware, 36 million pieces of porcelain tableware and 2.6 million pieces of faucets per year at its 23 state-of-the-art plants across the United Arab Emirates, India, Bangladesh and Europe.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, RAK Ceramics serves clients in more than 150 countries through its network of operational hubs in Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia, North and South America and Australia.

RAK Ceramics is a publicly listed company on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in the United Arab Emirates, and as a group has an annual turnover of approximately USD $1 billion.

Learn more about RAK Ceramics: https://www.rakceramics.com

Contact Us

If you have any questions or require further information, please do not hesitate to contact us

RAK Ceramics PJSC

Sufiya Sheikh

Corporate and Sustainability Communications Manager

sufiya.sheikh@rakceramics.com

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