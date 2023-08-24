Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: RAK Ceramics, one of the largest ceramics brands in the world, today unveiled its new main sponsorship deal with the Ras Al Khaimah-based UAE football club, Emirates Club. The announcement follows hot on the heels of the recent signing of the Spanish football legend Andres Iniesta by the club.

In the upcoming ADNOC UAE Pro League, RAK Ceramics will play a pivotal role in elevating the club's new venture on the global stage as the most renowned brand from the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. Providing further support, RAK Ceramics aims to highlight the new chapter in the illustrious career of one of football's all-time greatest midfielders, Andres Iniesta.

Iniesta's track record includes nine LaLiga titles, four Champions League triumphs with Barcelona, and the unforgettable World Cup-winning goal for the Spanish National team. His move to Emirates Club further ups the tempo in the UAE Pro League amid an upsurge in international football talent acquisition across the region, and will make for an exhilarating season.

Iniesta and his Emirates Club team members proudly donned their RAK Ceramics-sponsored jerseys during their recent ADNOC Pro League match, with their next match set for Friday, 25 August.

Abdallah Massaad, Group CEO of RAK Ceramics commented on the partnership: “Football is more than a game; it's a global language that resonates with billions. Our partnership with Emirates Club, particularly during this vibrant phase of their journey, confirms RAK Ceramics' commitment to promoting the talent, enhancing the country’s excellence and taking up new challenges every day. As we embark on this exciting venture, we look forward to celebrating shared victories both on and off the pitch.”

Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Chairman of Emirates Club, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with a renowned brand like RAK Ceramics. Their commitment to excellence mirrors our ambition on the pitch. With the arrival of a football legend like Iniesta, this partnership couldn't have come at a better time. The future looks bright for Emirates Club as we chart a path towards a new era of success for the team.”

For details on upcoming matches, visit www.uaeproleague.ae.

About RAK Ceramics

RAK Ceramics is one of the largest ceramics’ brands in the world. Specializing in ceramic and gres porcelain wall and floor tiles, tableware, sanitary ware and faucets, the Company has the capacity to produce 118 million square meters of tiles, 5.7 million pieces of sanitary ware, 26 million pieces of porcelain tableware and 2.6 million pieces of faucets per year at its 23 state-of-the-art plants across the United Arab Emirates, India, Bangladesh and Europe.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, RAK Ceramics serves clients in more than 150 countries through its network of operational hubs in Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia, North and South America and Australia.

RAK Ceramics is a publicly listed company on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in the United Arab Emirates and as a group has an annual turnover of approximately US$1 billion.

