Dubai, UAE: Rain, a leading cryptocurrency trading platform, launches one of the most competitive fee structures in the region by introducing 0% trading fees.

With changing consumer behavior and increasing demand in the interest of crypto, Rain is committed to investing in building a platform that is simplified and easy to use. With 0% trading fees, users will be able to see the price of the cryptocurrency they want to trade and know there are no further costs later on.

The simplified fee structure aims to bring a new generation of investors into the Middle East and customers can feel more comfortable placing their first trade while they build their confidence in the crypto world. Last month Rain launched a new and improved version of its platform and this latest update is part of its commitment to investing in building a trading experience that is easy to use.

“We believe introducing 0% commission trading is the fastest way to onboard millions of new customers in the Middle East that are newly interested in the crypto industry. Rain as a leader wants to set the tone for the market”, said AJ Nelson, Co-Founder.

Earlier this year, the group secured USD 110 million in Series B funding. The round was co-led by Paradigm and Kleiner Perkins with participation from numerous parties including Coinbase Ventures, Global Founders Capital, MEVP, Cadenza Ventures, JIMCO, and CMT Digital.

Rain seeks to offer a safe and secure space to buy, sell and store cryptocurrencies, as well as provide regular educational opportunities for those interested in learning more about cryptocurrencies. To learn more about Rain, visit www.rain.bh, or download the app via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

About Rain:

Rain was founded in 2017 by Abdullah Almoaiqel, AJ Nelson, Joseph Dallago, and Yehia Badawy. Rain Financial Inc.’s subsidiary, Rain Management W.L.L, based in Bahrain, became the first licensed crypto-asset service provider in the Middle East in 2019 by the Central Bank of Bahrain. Rain is not currently licensed by any financial services regulator in the UAE, although its ADGM entity is in receipt of an In-Principle Approval.

The platform serves as a safe space to buy, sell and store approved cryptocurrency at competitive pricing and fees. Rain continues to evolve as a company and develop the technology to optimize the user experience. Rain’s mission is to bring forward a trusted platform to all current and future customers in the cryptocurrency space.

