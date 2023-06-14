Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Does advertising in the B2B space have to be boring? Traditionally B2B brands have believed that being professional means stripping emotion out of advertising. According to The B2B Institute, a gap exists in creative B2B advertising that is enjoyable to watch and draws the viewer into the brand. The study suggests that incorporating positive elements, such as music, could unlock the potential for greater success in B2B advertising.

With these insights, Rain set out to create a brand film for Amazon Payment Services that would truly stand out amidst the monotonous landscape of digital payments advertising. While competitors were fixated on showcasing their technological prowess, Amazon Payment Services, in collaboration with Rain, the creative agency behind the campaign, made a strategic decision to focus on its customers' needs and demonstrate a better understanding of what merchants truly expect from a digital payment service provider. “Going against the category norms by bringing storytelling to the fintech space, it was a chance to create something totally different,” says Samir Shanbhag, Director of Rain.

To tell the story of Amazon Payment Services in a truly captivating manner, Rain opted for a music video format. They partnered with Feel Productions to enlist the expertise of an acclaimed music video director, Brandon Hansford, to helm the film. They also partnered with Alaa Wardi, a YouTube sensation with over a million followers, for music direction.

“One of our biggest communication challenges in this region is adapting to the language nuances in the different geographies. And here was a script that spoke a universal language – the language of music,” says Kalika Tripathi, Head of Marketing, Payments, Amazon Payment Services. “I loved the storytelling too. I knew this is how I wanted to communicate to our audiences about what we, at Amazon Payment Services, are all about,” she adds.

Client: Amazon Payment Services

Creative Agency: Rain

Production House: Feel Productions

Director: Brandon Hansford

Music: Alaa Wardi

