Dubai, UAE — RAILBUS Inc. is proud to announce the upcoming launch of the RAILBUS Development Hub (RDH), a state-of-the-art innovation and engineering facility currently under construction in Dubai Silicon Oasis and scheduled for completion in May 2026.

Purpose-built to accelerate the development and deployment of solar-powered, autonomous urban mobility systems, the RDH will serve as the operational backbone of RAILBUS’s next-generation transport ecosystem.

Strategic Zones of the RAILBUS Development Hub

Spanning over 50,000 square feet, the RDH will feature specialized zones to support every stage of product development, from concept to deployment:

Engineering & Design Centre – Dedicated to full product lifecycle management, structural simulation, systems and safety Engineering

Assembly & Fabrication Zone – Equipped with modular production stations and the latest manufacturing technologies and equipment to allow for multi-unit assembly.

Testing & Quality Control Lab – Outfitted for comprehensive mechanical, electrical, and environmental system validation.

Innovation Lab – A creative environment for rapid prototyping, experimental design, materials research, and human–machine interface (HMI) development.

Supplier & Integration Hub – Facilitating close collaboration with customers and world-class subsystem development partners.

Showroom & Executive Boardroom – Designed for strategic presentations, vehicle showcases, and high-level investor engagement.

“This facility will not only centralize our engineering and production efforts but also create an environment where innovative ideas can move quickly from concept to reality,” said Anthony Joy, Head of Engineering at RAILBUS Inc. “The RDH will give our teams the tools and collaborative space needed to deliver world-class sustainable mobility solutions.”

The unveiling of the RDH marks a transformative milestone for RAILBUS, reinforcing its position at the forefront of innovative, clean, and efficient public transport solutions for cities worldwide.

About RAILBUS Inc.

RAILBUS Inc. is a global leader in the development of solar-powered, autonomous, elevated public transport systems. With a mission to make urban mobility more sustainable, affordable, and accessible, RAILBUS combines advanced engineering with innovative design to create scalable transit solutions for cities in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

