Sharjah: Rafid Automotive Solutions received significant reports during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday. Of these reports, 786 involved minor road incidents that occurred on the streets of the Emirate of Sharjah and were reported via the Rafid call centre. 167 accidents were also submitted through the company's application. Additionally, 386 requests for road assistance were received, and they were handled by patrols stationed on the roads of various cities and regions within the Emirate of Sharjah

"During the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, we witnessed a surge in minor accidents, with the highest increase recorded on April 20th. Many of these collisions were caused by distractions while driving, failure to follow traffic rules, and careless behaviour. Let's remember to prioritise safety on the roads and drive responsibly, " stated, Abdelrahman AlShamsi, Assistant Director of Accident and RSA Department at Rafid Automotive Solutions.

During the Eid al-Fitr holiday, the Accident & RSA Department Manager reported that the call and control centre of the company received a total of 908 calls. These calls were related to reports of traffic accidents, requests for road assistance services, and other inquiries.

According to Alshamsi, requests for roadside assistance cover a range of services such as refuelling, tire and battery replacement, and towing of vehicles that have broken down and need to be taken to a workshop. These services are provided by a team of multinational vehicle experts. Alshamsi emphasised that all Rafid customers can easily request and avail these services using the Rafid smart application, which is accessible on all major smartphone platforms.

