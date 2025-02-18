Sharjah, Rafid Automotive Solutions” has announced the launch of its new visual identity for its four subsidiaries, which include Rafid Roadside Assistance, Rafid Auto-Maintenance, Rafid Auto- Inspection, and Rafid Traffic Solutions.

The launch of the new visual identity aligns with Rafid’s strategy to strengthen its brand and unify the appearance of its various subsidiaries. This initiative enhances the customer experience, provides clearer and more efficient services, and reflects the company’s commitment to innovation and continuous development in the automotive solutions sector while keeping pace with the latest global standards.

Ahmed Juma Al Musharrakh, Chief officer of Rafid Automotive Solutions, stated: “The launch of the new visual identity reflects the company’s commitment to continuous development and innovation in the automotive solutions sector. This step will enhance the efficiency of the services provided, reinforcing Rafid’s dedication to excellence, progress, and leadership. It aligns with Sharjah’s vision to support sustainable development and elevate service quality across various sectors.

Significant Achievements in 2024

Rafid revealed its total services and activities provided over the past year, which amounted to 639,840 services and activities. The total number of calls received by Rafid reached 222,355, including 205,354 inbound calls and 17,001 outbound calls, with 20% of the services being delivered through the smart application.

Commenting on these achievements, Ahmed Juma Al Musharrakh stated: “These results reflect our firm commitment to providing advanced solutions that meet the needs of the Sharjah community through Rafid’s unique operations management model. This success is the result of the dedicated efforts of an exceptional team that continues to enhance our services with the highest technical standards, ensuring the delivery

He added: “At Rafid, we are committed to providing the best services to the community through an integrated system that includes Rafid Roadside Assistance, Rafid Vehicle Maintenance, Rafid Vehicle Inspection, and Rafid Traffic Solutions. Together, these units contribute to the development of the automotive sector and the enhancement of service efficiency, aligning with Sharjah’s vision of excellence and leadership.”

Services Across Multiple Areas

“Rafid Traffic Solutions” provides minor traffic accident planning services, while the “Roadside Assistance” service offers fuel delivery, battery support, and towing for disabled vehicles to agencies or workshops. Customers can access these services either by directly contacting the service center or through contracts between Rafid and various insurance companies and government entities.

Rafid’s Customer Service Center in the Accident Unit handled a total of 24,765 services, distributed as follows, 21,668 services in Sharjah City, 1,659 services in the Central Region,1,437 services in the Eastern Region.

Regarding Roadside Assistance, the total number of vehicle towing services reached 37,309. The Quality Assurance Department received 379 inbound calls, while outbound calls reached 46,690, bringing the total number of calls handled by the department to 47,069.

Additionally, in collaboration with the Sharjah Police General Command, Rafid launched an innovative remote vehicle inspection and renewal service through its smart application last year. As the first service of its kind in the UAE, this initiative aims to simplify the technical inspection and renewal process, saving customers time and effort while enhancing the quality of services provided.

Rafid Auto-Maintenance

Rafid Auto-Maintenance provides comprehensive car repair and maintenance services, including brake repairs, oil changes, diagnostics, and exhaust system repairs. The unit offers integrated and complete solutions, carried out by a team of certified technicians accredited by the Institute of Automotive Service Excellence and the Automotive Industry Institute.

In the past year, Rafid Auto-Maintenance provided 47,571 general maintenance services,62,336 vehicle washes,and 1,638 online appointment bookings.

Rafid Auto-Inspection

Rafid Auto- Inspection provides vehicle registration, inspection, and evaluation services, offering comprehensive reports on a vehicle’s condition. Each report includes detailed checks covering the body, paint, accessories, engine condition, and a test drive for each vehicle, along with free professional consultations for all customers.

In the past year, Rafid Auto-Inspection delivered a total of 197,935 services, including 91,434 vehicle licensing services in Sharjah, 16,808 other inspection services,89,693 technical services.

The cumulative number of services provided by Rafid reached 639,340.

It is worth mentioning that Rafid Automotive Solutions is a subsidiary of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.