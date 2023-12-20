Dubai: Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City proudly announces its green building initiative with the successful implementation of a state-of-the-art Thermodynamic Solar System for domestic hot water delivery. This eco-friendly renewable energy solution completely replaces conventional electrical heaters and exemplifies the hotels commitment to greening hotel buildings and the Radisson Hotel Group’s commitment to become Net Zero by 2050.

Adopting the Thermodynamic Solar System is a major milestone for Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City. This innovative system combines an air-source heat pump and solar blocks to produce hot water at 60°C. The heat pump compresses refrigerant fluid, which then boils in the solar blocks due to solar radiance and environmental temperature, transferring heat to the water in the heat exchanger. Serving as the primary source for Domestic Hot Water (DHW), this system significantly reduces reliance on electricity, cutting electrical consumption and carbon emissions of the hot water system by 65% on its first day of operation.

This achievement is a testament to the strong focus Radisson Hotel Group has on innovative sustainable technology, as the hotel has become the fourth Radisson Blu hotel in the UAE to embrace this eco-friendly setup. Radisson Hotel Group is committed to be Net Zero by 2050, has published validated targets based in Science (Science Based Targets) and has taken active steps towards this goal. Three levers are green hotels, green energy and green operations.

Kathiravan Selvarasu, Cluster Chief Engineer at Radisson Blu Dubai Media City and Park Inn Hotel Dubai Motor City, said: ” I am pleased to see the transformative impact of the Thermodynamic Solar System on hot water production in our hotel. The system can work without sun, in the shade, indoors or even during night, producing hot water up to 60ºC, 24 hours a day, unlike the traditional solar thermal systems that can only produce hot water with direct sunlight exposure.”

James Berry, Cluster General Manager at Radisson Blu Dubai Media City and Park Inn Hotel Dubai Motor City, said: "The successful integration of the Thermodynamic Solar System is a clear step towards realizing our sustainability goals. Congratulations to the dedicated teams making this transformative and environmentally conscious change happen at Radisson Blu Media City Dubai."

