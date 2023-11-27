Manama, Bahrain: Radio Bahrain Company introduces Radio Bahrain Business Club, launched with an exclusive 3-day Business Growth Event held at the InterContinental Bahrain on 20-22 November 2023. The event was specifically designed to equip local businesses with new and innovative marketing ideas on how to engage and connect with more customers in 2024.

The inaugural Business Growth Event was a resounding success with over 375 businesses from various industry sectors attending. Over the three days, multiple advisory workshops were presented to the participants, highlighting the latest marketing techniques to future-proof their businesses in the ever-changing business environment. The attendees were also introduced to the power of radio and the tangible impact it creates, showcasing the strength of the digital age radio industry.

Commenting on the occasion, Omar Khalifa Shaheen, Radio Bahrain Company CEO, said: “We are delighted with the success of our first Business Growth Event where local businesses took advantage of free marketing advice and discovered who Radio Bahrain is and what Radio Bahrain Business Club has to offer, the impact, outcome and the unbeatable benefits it gives to the members. Limited number of Radio Bahrain Business Club memberships were available for the first year, and the demand exceeded our expectations with 90 per cent of the memberships taken before we were half way through the event. We look forward to working with our members for years to come and welcoming new members in future.”

The event brought to light the value and growth Radio Bahrain and its services bring to businesses of all sizes, across all industries, and the mileage and reach Radio Bahrain boasts as a leading institution among the regional media. Radio Bahrain Business Club is a concept set to tremendously develop and boost the sales and marketing of all industries, strengthening the dynamics of businesses, ensuring guaranteed reach to their target consumers and retaining them. This includes harnessing the integrated power of broadcast and digital which Radio Bahrain strongly possesses following its digital transformation.

Radio Bahrain offers three types of annual membership packages (Silver, Gold and Platinum) for its Business Club members, and a studied and exercised strategy ensuring a great return on investment for all businesses throughout the 12-month agreement. Memberships and services will come into effect from January 2024 – December 2024.

The Business Growth Event is set to become an annual occurrence. Businesses that attended the event were given exclusive access to savings of up to 80% on their future marketing campaigns with Radio Bahrain.

About Radio Bahrain 96.5

Radio Bahrain 96.5 is Bahrain’s first English radio station, operated and managed by Radio Bahrain Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company “Mumtalakat”, the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund. A trusted community radio service since 1977, we broadcast 24 hours a day, providing our multi-ethnic audiences of all ages an eclectic mix of the latest music, local and global news, and entertainment. As the most recognised English language radio station in Bahrain and the Eastern Province, our broadcast service reaches an audience of 6.5 million listeners in Bahrain, the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, and beyond. We offer an effective and economical medium for advertisers to communicate to their desired audiences. We specialise in creating bespoke content to fit the advertisers’ products and services, offering outstanding value and enhanced return on investment for clients.

To learn more about the PR and advertising opportunities we offer, please contact us at sales@radio.bh.