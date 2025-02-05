The five-month multidisciplinary program focuses on practical, hands-on learning.

Abu Dhabi – UAE: Rabdan Academy, a global leader in safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management, announced the launch «Fab Academy Diploma» Program, recognized by the prestigious Fab Foundation at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The Fab Diploma Program is an intensive five-month journey that empowers participants to envision, design and prototype projects using cutting-edge digital fabrication tools and machines.

This multidisciplinary program embraces hands-on, experiential learning, inspiring participants to create locally and actively contribute to the development of sustainable cities and communities. Participants will gain the knowledge and skills to design, fabricate and innovate at a rapid pace, with new projects tailored to meet the needs and aspirations of trainees and institutions, while upholding the highest quality standards and aligning with best international practices.

The curriculum covers a comprehensive range of topics, from computer-aided design and electronics production to advanced techniques like 3D scanning and printing, embedded programming and machine design. Participants will delve into molding, casting, composites, networking and communications, ultimately mastering the principles of invention, intellectual property and project development.

Dr. Muna Abdulla Balfaqeeh, Director of Vocational Education Affairs at Rabdan Academy, underscored the significance of the Fab Academy Diploma program in advancing both individuals and specialized industries. She highlighted that the program presents numerous promising opportunities for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi by fostering innovation, enhancing technological expertise and supporting the emirate’s vision of becoming a leading global smart city.

Dr. Balfaqeeh stated: ‘The program aligns with global technological advancements, delivering significant benefits to participants while fostering innovation and creativity across the nation. By transforming ideas and ambitions into reality, it emphasizes emerging technologies and their practical applications in safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness, and crisis management.’

In addition to the Fab Diploma Program, Rabdan Academy offers a range of complementary qualifications that align with its overarching mission to promote innovation and technological advancement. These include specialized courses such as the Introduction to IoT and Smart Cities for Government Personnel, Controlled Devices and Remote Sensors Design, Machine Assistants and Robots, and Smart Device Engineering.

Rabdan Academy also offers internationally recognized qualifications, such as the OCN NI Level 1 and Level 2 Awards in Digital Fabrication. These programs are designed to enhance participants’ capabilities in areas like 3D printing, product design, and digital fabrication, further contributing to the development of a skilled and innovative workforce.

