The MoU aims to share information, expertise, and boost joint response

The initiative will provide students and graduates with professional support and build national capabilities

The partnership spans training programs, cyber exercises, workshops, and specialized conferences

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The UAE Cybersecurity Council and Rabdan Academy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance the nation’s cyber resilience and strengthen the security of its digital space.

The agreement was signed by H.E. Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, and H.E. James Anthony Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, in the presence of officials from both sides. The signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of GITEX GLOBAL 2025, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 13-17.

Under a shared vision to address a broad array of growing cross-border threats, the partnership will leverage ICT solutions to establish a secure information society. As such, the agreement seeks to consolidate efforts and integrate capabilities, including prevention, deterrence, and response to cyber challenges, ensuring the security of critical infrastructure and bolstering trust in digital services across the UAE.

The MoU establishes a collaborative framework to ensure proactive detection of risks, prompt management, and limited impact. The two organizations will focus on sharing information on cyber risks, threats, and incidents; coordinating joint responses; exchanging indicators of compromise; and monitoring the spread of malware. This is complemented by the exchange of technical expertise and promising technical solutions in information security.

H.E. Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, head of Cybersecurity for UAE government, said:

"This cooperation reflects a shared vision to address the growing security and cyber challenges and to enhance the exchange of expertise. It underscores the importance of unifying efforts and integrating capabilities across prevention, deterrence, and response, in a way that strengthens the security of critical infrastructure and reinforces trust in digital services. Such collaboration contributes to the early detection of risks, accelerates their containment, and mitigates their impact—supporting the digital transformation journey and reinforcing the national cybersecurity framework. He added: "The Memorandum of Understanding with Rabdan Academy highlights ongoing efforts to enhance collaboration across sectors and between government entities and the private sector, recognizing the crucial role of such partnerships in developing effective response mechanisms that elevate cyber readiness and foster a secure and sustainable digital environment".

Fostering National Talent

H.E. James Anthony Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, said: "We are firmly committed to strengthening national capabilities and expertise in cybersecurity. We are also working towards an advanced system for learning, training, and applied research that contributes to protecting our digital space and safeguarding the country's digital transformation”.

“Our partnership with the Cybersecurity Council will expand our specialized, quality programs, build professional partnerships with leading entities, and create training and employment opportunities for outstanding individuals. We will also activate cyber simulations and systematic knowledge exchange, ensuring higher resilience, faster response, and long-term empowerment of Emirati talent" he added.

The collaboration is aimed at building the capacity of national teams, strengthening coordinated institution-level response, and equipping Emirati professionals with specialized technical skills. The two parties will further work on designing and implementing education and training programs, conducting cross-sector cyber exercises and simulations, organizing technical workshops, conferences, educational visits, and specialized courses. Missions will be dispatched to enable teams and experts from both sides to work together and exchange knowledge systematically and rapidly.

An Efficient Partnership

Under the terms of the MoU, the two parties will collaborate on scientific research and consulting studies in cyber and national security. New integrated pathways will be available for human capital development, including field training opportunities with the Cybersecurity Council’s partners, along with facilitating professional networking for outstanding graduates in related disciplines. Furthermore, experts from the Cybersecurity Council will provide direct mentorship to support students in mapping out their future career paths.

The MoU is part of the Cybersecurity Council's strategy to create a safe and resilient cyber environment that helps organizations, institutions, and individuals grow and thrive. This strategy’s ultimate goal is to improve the quality of digital life and create a secure digital community in the UAE.

This collaboration further enhances Rabdan Academy's role in preparing and qualifying talent, establishing an integrated education and training system that keeps pace with rapid developments and supports the nation's cybersecurity requirements. This is achieved through joint future initiatives, applied research outputs, and continuous updating programs for specialized technical skills and knowledge.

The MoU reflects the UAE's cybersecurity approach to building robust digital resilience. This is underpinned by aligning institutional policies and practices with evolving challenges, creating joint action plans that promote the exchange of technical data and KPIs, developing innovative information security solutions, and expanding cross-sector training and awareness initiatives, enhancing the UAE's competitiveness and leadership.

About UAE Cybersecurity Council

In November 2020, the UAE Cabinet established the UAE Cyber Security Council to develop a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy and ensure a safe and strong cyber infrastructure, as a part of the UAE vision to strive toward a more secure digital transformation, The Council, led by the UAE Government’s Head of Cyber Security, aims to contribute to the nation’s legal and regulatory frameworks for cybersecurity and to secure both current and emerging technologies. It also responsible for building a vibrant ecosystem for cyber security across UAE driving innovation and stimulating economic growth in cyber through collaboration with industry, academia and international cyber diplomacy. The Council is also responsible for pioneering and implement awareness & capacity development initiatives across UAE to enhance the safety and security of the UAE populace, in line with leadership’s vision.

For more information please visit: www.csc.gov.ae

About Rabdan Academy

Rabdan Academy is a government-owned world-class education institution established to coordinate and enhance learning outcomes for organisations and individuals in the Safety, Security, Defence, Emergency Preparedness and Crisis Management (SSDEC) Sectors.

The Academy was officially established under Law No. 7 for 2013, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the Ministry of Education.

The Academy is the world’s first higher education institution specializing in the SSDEC domain to achieve a top "5-Star" rating in six key categories of the QS Stars University Rating System: Teaching, Facilities, Employability, Global Engagement, Academic Development, and Good Governance.

As a unique institution, the Academy provides learning in a dual approach, combining academic and vocational education in one place, whilst recognising prior learning and experience and providing accredited and transferable credit from course to course and job to job. For more information, visit https://ra.ac.ae/

