Cairo, Egypt: In a powerful collaboration that brings together two leaders in the field of aesthetic medicine, Quttainah Specialized Hospital is proud to partner with Cairo FACE 2025, the region’s most influential conference dedicated to facial aesthetics and cosmetic innovation.

Recognized as a driving force behind medical education and training in the region, Quttainah Specialized Hospital has long been regarded as the house of cosmetic and aesthetic medicine in the Middle East. Through this partnership with Cairo FACE, the hospital reaffirms its mission to not only deliver exceptional patient care but to educate, inspire, and help shape the next generation of aesthetic professionals.

Held annually, Cairo FACE 2025 – Aesthetic Conference & Exhibition brings together over 3,000 attendees and 100+ international faculty members in a celebration of both science and artistry. It’s where the world’s top minds in facial aesthetics meet to exchange ideas, explore breakthroughs, and offer hands-on training that pushes the field forward.

At the heart of this year’s conference, Dr. Adel Quttainah, founder of Quttainah Specialized Hospital, will play a central role leading expert panels and scientific discussions that are set to define new benchmarks in aesthetic practice.

“This isn’t just a conference it’s a community,” says Dr. Quttainah. “We’re proud to partner with Cairo FACE because we share the same vision: to elevate aesthetic medicine through collaboration, education, and innovation. When we grow together, our patients benefit the most.”

The bond between Cairo FACE and Quttainah Hospital runs deep. Dr. Tarik Zahra and Dr. Samir Ghoraba, both founders of Cairo FACE and leading figures in the field, serve as senior doctors at Quttainah Specialized Hospital—strengthening the shared commitment to clinical excellence and tailored approaches for the Middle Eastern population.

As both institutions come together on this international stage, their joint efforts are not only shaping the present—but also laying the foundation for a more connected, progressive, and patient-centered future in cosmetic and aesthetic medicine.

For more about Quttainah Specialized Hospital, visit www.quttainahospital.com

For details about Cairo FACE 2025, visit www.cairoface.com