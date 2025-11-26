Dubai, UAE — Quttainah Hospital in Dubai has once again received Joint Commission International (JCI) re-accreditation, a recognition that underscores the hospital’s ongoing commitment to patient safety, ethical medical practice, and high-quality elective healthcare. The announcement solidifies the hospital’s reputation as one of the region’s most trusted destinations for aesthetic and elective procedures.

JCI accreditation is widely viewed as the global benchmark for healthcare excellence. Securing this renewal means the hospital continues to meet—and often surpass—strict international standards covering clinical care, safety protocols, infection control, and organizational systems.

For Dubai’s rapidly growing medical sector, this milestone carries meaning beyond the hospital itself. It:

Strengthens patient confidence, assuring them that every treatment is performed with safety and ethics at the forefront.

Supports Dubai’s ambitions to expand its footprint as a global medical tourism center.

Raises the bar for elective care across the region, encouraging more healthcare providers to align with international best practices.

While the re-accreditation follows a thorough evaluation process, its significance runs deeper. It highlights a culture within Quttainah Hospital where the focus stays firmly on people—their safety, their wellbeing, and their overall experience.

Quote: Dr. Adel Quttainah, Founder & Chairman

"For us, this recognition is not simply a formality. It speaks to the purpose we live every day. Our commitment goes far beyond achieving great aesthetic outcomes—we aim to make every patient feel safe, respected, and cared for. Knowing that JCI acknowledges these values is incredibly meaningful to our entire team and motivates us to continue leading with integrity and compassion."

Quote: Dr. Mohamed Omran, Chief Medical Officer

"Earning the JCI Gold Seal again reflects the hard work and attention to detail that go into every aspect of our care. From the moment a patient walks through our doors to the final step of their recovery, we follow systems designed to protect them and ensure their treatment meets international standards. It’s a responsibility we take seriously, and one we’re proud to uphold."

About Quttainah Hospital

Quttainah Hospital is a leading elective healthcare facility in Dubai, specializing in aesthetic medicine, plastic surgery, and safe, patient-focused care. With experienced clinicians, advanced technology, and a strong ethical foundation, the hospital continues to shape the standards of elective healthcare across the Middle East.

for more information please visit our website: https://qsh-dubai.com/