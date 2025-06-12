Amman: On 4 June, Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed the inaugural arrival of SunExpress, launching four direct flights per week between Antalya and Amman. The addition of the leisure carrier aligns with Airport International Group’s ongoing efforts to expand and diversify QAIA’s airline network and enhance Jordan’s regional connectivity.

The inaugural flight was received with the customary water arch salute and was attended by representatives from Airport International Group, SunExpress’ general sales agent in Jordan (Alpha International) and ground handling partner (Menzies AHS).

“We are delighted to welcome SunExpress to QAIA. This is an important step in broadening our airline network and offering passengers an even wider range of convenient, affordable travel options, while cementing QAIA’s position as a dynamic, accessible hub in the heart of the Middle East. As we continue to enhance travel experiences and cultivate strategic partnerships, we at Airport International Group remain committed to connecting Jordan with key global destinations and shaping a prime gateway that truly feels like home,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. These include Groupe ADP (51%), Meridiam Eastern Europe Investments (32%), Mena Airport Holding Ltd. (12.25%) and Edgo Investment Holdings Ltd. (4.75%). In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for eight years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers; was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years; and was named ‘Most Enjoyable Airport in the Middle East’ twice. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (renewed until February 2026). Moreover, in 2024, QAIA attained a 4-Star Airport Rating following its first-ever participation in the SKYTRAX World Airport Audit, signifying that staff service or product standards meet a good quality level.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

About SunExpress

Established in Antalya in 1989 as a joint venture of Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, SunExpress acts as a tourism ambassador between Türkiye and Europe with its 35 years of experience and leisure airline expertise. SunExpress flies to more than 230 routes in 35 countries and carries 15 million passengers every year. With its headquarters in Antalya and Frankfurt and bases in Izmir and Ankara, SunExpress has more than 4,400 employees. SunExpress was named the ‘Best Leisure Airline in Europe’ in the latest global survey by Skytrax.

