Dubai, UAE – QUBE Development has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Dubai Land Department (DLD) to empower Emirati real estate brokers, reinforcing their role in Dubai’s dynamic real estate sector. This landmark collaboration underscores both entities’ commitment to fostering local talent and enhancing the competitiveness of one of Dubai’s most vital economic sectors.

As part of this initiative, QUBE Development is dedicating a significant portion of its inventory to be marketed by Emirati real estate brokers. Recognizing the immense value of local talent, the company is committed to fostering meaningful partnerships with Emirati professionals to drive industry growth.

“Our partnership with the Dubai Land Department reflects our commitment to supporting the government’s vision for the real estate sector by fostering growth, innovation, and excellence,” said Egor Molchanov, CEO at QUBE Development. “We are ensuring that we can partner with the Emirati talent that has the tools and expertise necessary to lead and innovate in this space. Real estate is a cornerstone of Dubai’s economy, and ensuring local professionals can thrive is key to our continued success.”

This partnership aligns with the broader objectives of the Dubai Real Estate Brokers Programme, an initiative by DLD designed to cultivate a skilled local workforce grounded in professional ethics and principles, empowering them to drive progress and shape the future of the real estate sector.

By championing Emirati talent, Dubai Land Department and QUBE Development are taking significant steps toward building a more inclusive and locally driven real estate sector that aligns with Dubai’s vision for economic growth and sustainability.

Press contact:

Charlotte Emmerson, Account Manager, charlotteemmerson@bacchus.agency - +971561348255

Selena Abu-Ras, Account Executive, selena@bacchus.agency - +971552942208

About QUBE Development:

QUBE Development is a leading developer of high-quality residential properties and commercial spaces. Standing on the 30-year legacy of experience and excellence, QUBE is dedicated to transforming living spaces in the UAE by integrating sustainable architecture, captivating design, and unparalleled amenities. Each residence fosters distinctive communities, ensuring every space creates lasting value for customers while offering a harmonious blend of functionality and innovative design that elevates modern living and exceeds expectations.

As a sustainable and community-focused developer, QUBE Development aims to set the benchmark for real estate development by creating the foundation for generational wealth for its customers. The company prioritizes durability, reliability, sustainability, and quality in every project. Expanding its portfolio throughout the UAE, QUBE Development responds swiftly to the evolving market demands, maintaining a commitment to providing the highest quality builds through collaborations with world-renowned architects and dedicated contractors to ensure meticulous attention to design and construction.

Since its successful launch in the UAE, QUBE Development is set to introduce AED 2.6 billion worth of inventory in Dubai alone by 2025. The extensive portfolio covers 623,354 square feet of land and 2,291,946 square feet of GFA, creating legacies for customers. Invest in a future of unparalleled quality and innovation with QUBE Development.