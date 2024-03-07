Dubai, UAE: QuantL AI has gone live with its strategies, marking an end to the waitlist period. After successfully implementing its trading strategies, the company is now focusing on enhancing its services and fostering collaborations on a global scale.

“It feels like welcoming a newborn; our product is finally out in the world. We are glad to have received a positive response so far. Now, our focus has shifted to improving further and exploring new collaborations. With the platform now live, we are glad to enable individuals to automate their way towards greater financial independence,” said Madhur Kakkar, Managing Partner, QuantL AI.

QuantL AI was also the gold sponsor of the prestigious CMT Summit held at the Museum of the Future, Dubai, on February 28th-29th, 2024. Hosted by the CMT Association, the global accreditation for quantitative technical analysis, the summit marked a landmark event, the first annual symposium held outside the USA in the last 50 years. The summit included world-renowned Global Macro Strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence, Gina Martin Adams, CMT, CFA, alongside pioneers of the field of market analysis, John Bollinger and Julius de Kempenaer, among many other luminaries.

QuantL AI’s decision to sponsor the event reflects its commitment to a systematic approach to trading, further highlighting its role in advancing the field of trading. As a platform driven by cutting-edge technologies and advanced algorithms, QuantL AI is dedicated to revolutionising the financial industry through data-driven insights and analytical methodologies. The sponsorship shows their role in driving positive change and shaping the future of trading.

QuantL AI is also developing corporate solutions, crafting custom strategies for wealth and asset managers to streamline client offerings and portfolio management systems.

Besides his role at QuantL AI, Madhur Kakkar serves as an investor and business mentor at Quartier De Luxe Real Estate LLC.

About Quantl AI

Quantl AI Limited is registered and operating in Innovation Hub, DIFC, Dubai UAE. Its platform offers customisable trading strategies and a library of deployable bots. The platform's machine learning algorithm ensures clean, accessible historical market data for rigorous strategy testing.

It is spearheaded by Madhur Kakkar who boasts over 18 years of expertise in banking, financial markets, and wealth management. He has spearheaded business in international stocks, commodities, currencies, interest rates, bonds, portfolio theories/models, derivatives, and exotic options for more than a decade and a half. In his former roles as CEO at Century Private Wealth and Executive Director at Century Financials, he's lauded for innovative product structuring, launching a hedge fund, designing hedging strategies and playing a pivotal role in positioning the platform as the preferred choice for High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) and family offices.

Madhur's fervour for learning and developing strategic initiatives as an investment solution provider has been instrumental in his role as an evangelist for the latest trends in FinTech: AI/ML, Robo-advisory, Algo-trading, crypto investing, public/private blockchain domains, tokenisation, and Web 3.0.In addition to his financial expertise, Madhur is an active investor in Quartier de Luxe, a boutique Real Estate Advisory and Holiday Home Operator business known for its unique offerings and professional client service standards.