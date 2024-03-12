Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security, and compliance solutions, today announced it has received cloud service provider (CSP) certification from the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC).

The certification confirms that Qualys’ cloud services, within the certification scope, operate according to DESC’s CSP Security Standard requirements. This allows Qualys to extend its cloud-native services to a range of public-sector organizations in the Emirate of Dubai.

DESC was established to develop best practices to make Dubai a cybersecurity and information protection leader. The center develops its own standards and policies, including CSP, and issues certifications to support government entities in their compliance journeys. Compliance with the center’s CSP standard is a prerequisite for any enterprise offering cloud services to Dubai government and semi-government entities.

Qualys’ existing certifications, such as FedRAMP Moderate, various ISO/IEC standards, Cloud Security Alliance Star, and others, have been leveraged to achieve the DESC certification. The result is that more than 20 Qualys cloud-native applications, including TotalCloud, Cybersecurity Asset Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection & Response (VMDR), and Cloud Detection & Response (CDR), are now DESC CSP-certified.

"Our DESC CSP certification underscores the robust cloud security and compliance features of the Qualys Enterprise TruRisk Platform. It enables Qualys to stand out in government sectors and various industries across the region, offering vital solutions for mitigating cybersecurity risks and safeguarding crucial data," stated Hadi Jaafarawi, managing director for the Middle East at Qualys. "We are proud to collaborate with Dubai's government entities as a trusted cloud security provider. We look forward to helping organizations across the region reduce their cyber risk."

DESC accreditation is a compliance boon for Qualys, ensuring its offerings align with DESC-mandated security requirements. This paves the way for Dubai-based businesses and government entities to join forces with Qualys to meet their regulatory obligations, allowing more effective risk management across the Emirate. By obtaining this certification, the company can establish stronger and more enduring relationships with government clients in Dubai as it demonstrates a commitment to meeting each entity’s specific security requirements.

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based security, compliance and IT solutions with more than 10,000 subscription customers worldwide, including a majority of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and automate their security and compliance solutions onto a single platform for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Enterprise TruRisk Platform leverages a single agent to continuously deliver critical security intelligence while enabling enterprises to automate the full spectrum of vulnerability detection, compliance, and protection for IT systems, workloads and web applications across on premises, endpoints, servers, public and private clouds, containers, and mobile devices. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has strategic partnerships and seamlessly integrates its vulnerability management capabilities into security offerings from cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, the Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure, along with a number of leading managed service providers and global consulting organizations. For more information, please visit http://www.qualys.com.