Dubai (UAE): QualityKiosk Technologies, one of the largest independent global quality assurance service providers, announced that it is extending its partnership with BrowserStack, a leading cloud-based testing platform enabling on-demand, cross-browser and cross-device testing, into the international regions of US, EMEA and APAC. QualityKiosk’s extensive expertise and strong domain experience in quality assurance and performance engineering combined with the BrowserStack platform will enable enterprises in the region to create and deploy quality and bug-free software at pace and scale.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Maneesh Jhawar, CEO & Founder, QualityKiosk Technologies, said, “QualityKiosk’s QA solutions and services coupled with the BrowserStack platform provides enterprises with an end-to-end DevOps synergy to optimize the development, management, and up-gradation of all aspects of their business application. The extension of the partnership is a natural progression to helping businesses scale their digital transformation and evolution in the regions. We are excited for this new phase of growth and look forward to working with BrowserStack to bring more innovative solutions and strategies for the expanding digital ecosystem in the regions.”

“We’re excited to take our partnership with QualityKiosk to the next step. BrowserStack and QualityKiosk share a common objective of empowering organizations to be more agile in their DevOps practices and support them throughout the SDLC process,” said Sunil Jose, EVP, Global Sales, BrowserStack. “Expanding to APAC and the US allows us to help businesses scale their testing and quality assurance needs with our partnership’s dual expertise.”

The QualityKiosk-BrowserStack synergy has already enabled numerous businesses in the Indian subcontinent to automate, streamline, and optimize quality assurance to sustainably accelerate digital innovation, enhance end-user experiences, reduce go-to-market times, and integrate agility into their development cycles. Their illustrious clientele includes some of the biggest enterprises from the banking, financial services, manufacturing, automotive, telecom, entertainment, and pharmaceutical industries.

QualityKiosk Technologies is a global Quality Assurance (QA) solutions provider and caters to some of the biggest names in the banking and financial services, telecom, and automobile industries across the globe.

Founded in 2000 by IIT-Kanpur graduates, the company is a pioneer in digital performance engineering and offers a diverse set of quality assurance solutions including QA automation, performance assurance, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), synthetic monitoring, site reliability engineering (SRE), digital testing as a service (DTaaS), and data analytics solutions for an array of industries and verticals. In the past, the company has been featured in various industry-leading reports by prestigious global advisory firms Forrester and Everest Group. Visit https://www.qualitykiosk.com/ to know more about innovative quality assurance and performance engineering solutions.

BrowserStack is the world's leading software testing platform powering over two million tests every day across 15 global data centers. BrowserStack helps Tesco, Shell, NVIDIA, Discovery, Wells Fargo, and over 50,000 customers deliver quality software at speed by moving testing to their Cloud. BrowserStack’s platform provides instant access to 3,000+ real mobile devices and browsers on a highly reliable cloud infrastructure that effortlessly scales as testing needs grow. With BrowserStack, Dev and QA teams can move fast while delivering an amazing experience for every customer.

Founded in 2011, BrowserStack is a privately held company backed by Accel, Bond, and Insight Partners. For more information, visit https://www.browserstack.com.

