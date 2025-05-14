RIYADH – Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Aramco Digital announced their intent to enter into a strategic collaboration to develop, deploy and commercialize state-of-the-art edge AI industrial IoT technologies and solutions, which will drive the digital transformation of key industries in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The collaboration also covers the development of AI industrial use-cases and service offerings.

Aramco Digital will aim to develop and commercialize a range of advanced edge AI industrial devices and end-to-end solutions powered by products and services from Qualcomm Technologies. These solutions will help meet the specific requirements of various industry sectors in the Kingdom, and are designed to increase efficiency and productivity, enhance safety and sustainability, and enable new innovations in industrial-based services, from worker assistants to predictive maintenance, visual anomaly detection, asset management and more.

The collaboration is intended to utilize Aramco Digital’s 450 MHz 5G industrial network to connect intelligent edge devices powered by solutions from Qualcomm Technologies—including smartphones, rugged industrial devices, robots, drones, cameras, sensors, and other IoT devices. Aramco Digital and Qualcomm Technologies also plan to develop the capabilities to deploy, manage, and update AI models on Aramco Digital’s edge AI devices.

“Through this MoU with Qualcomm Technologies, Aramco Digital further demonstrates its intent to contribute to the digital transformation of Saudi Arabia’s industrial sectors, in alignment with Vision 2030. By combining cutting-edge AI and 5G technologies, we not only aim to enable smarter solutions but also lay the foundation for a safer, more efficient, and sustainable future for industries across the Kingdom. This MoU highlights Aramco Digital’s continued efforts to shape Saudi Arabia’s digital landscape and reinforce its leadership in industrial innovation,” said Nabil A. Al Nuiam, chief executive officer, Aramco Digital.

“Our collaboration with Aramco Digital underscores our shared vision of accelerating innovation in advanced edge AI technologies and 5G. Combining our expertise in on-device AI, wireless connectivity and power-efficient computing with Aramco Digital’s 5G 450 MHz industrial network and extensive experience in the energy industry will enable rapid development of advanced industrial IoT solutions to drive the next wave of digital transformation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Cristiano Amon, president and chief executive officer, Qualcomm Incorporated.

The two companies agreed on this strategic cooperation during the Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh, taking place as part of the official visit of President of the United States Donald Trump to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm relentlessly innovates to deliver intelligent computing everywhere, helping the world tackle some of its most important challenges. Building on our 40 years of technology leadership in creating era-defining breakthroughs, we deliver a broad portfolio of solutions built with our leading-edge AI, high-performance, low-power computing, and unrivaled connectivity. Our Snapdragon® platforms power extraordinary consumer experiences, and our Qualcomm Dragonwing™ products empower businesses and industries to scale to new heights. Together with our ecosystem partners, we enable next-generation digital transformation to enrich lives, improve businesses, and advance societies. At Qualcomm, we are engineering human progress.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patents are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.

About Aramco Digital

Aramco Digital is the digital and technology subsidiary of Aramco, a global integrated energy and chemicals company. Aramco Digital aims to help drive digital transformation and technological innovation across various sectors.