In the rapidly growing managed services market, Kaspersky’s products have been placed in the top tier by a leading independent market analyst. Kaspersky Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Kaspersky Incident Response were ranked among 2023’s technology leaders in the Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™. The award is an endorsement of the efficiency and value of Kaspersky’s cybersecurity products.

The managed services market is growing due to the explosion of user-generated data, government legislation, and the ever-evolving cyberthreat landscape coupled with a shortage of InfoSec professionals. Companies are finding it difficult to monitor all telemetry and manage cybersecurity solutions with their own resources and are increasingly hiring outside cybersecurity specialists for help. As a result, Cognitive Market Research predicts that the Global Managed Security Services market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.80% from 2023 to 2030.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides businesses with strategic information regarding vendors and their capabilities by offering a detailed analysis of the global cybersecurity market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. This year researchers awarded Kaspersky Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Kaspersky Incident Response services strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

Kaspersky Managed Detection and Response (MDR) delivers advanced, round-the clock protection from the growing volume of threats circumventing automated security barriers, providing relief to organizations struggling to find specialized staff or with limited in-house resources.

Kaspersky Incident Response covers the full incident investigation and response cycle: from early incident response and evidence collection to identifying additional traces of hacking and preparing an attack mitigation plan. Within this service Kaspersky also provides Digital Forensics, an analysis of digital evidence related to cybercrime, and malware analysis with exhaustive information about the behavior and functionality of specific malware files.

“We appreciate the recognition our Managed Detection and Response and Incident Response have been given by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. We take part in comprehensive assessments such as these to independently confirm that our products and services have excellent capabilities to hunt, detect and respond to existing threats and, thus help enterprises to protect all their assets from cybercriminals,” comments Veniamin Levtsov, VP, Center of Corporate Business Expertise, Kaspersky.

“Kaspersky Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution provides various capabilities, including customized and managed threat detection, built-in extended detection and response, guided and managed incident response, and digital forensics and malware analysis to suit the varying requirements of its customers. Kaspersky provides an easily scalable, flexible, and fully managed service that caters to diverse customer needs across different industry verticals. Owing to these factors, Kaspersky has received strong ratings in Spark Matrix", says Aneesh Mondepu, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.

The full results of SPARK Matrix™: Managed Detection and Response are available here. The full results of SPARK Matrix™: Incident Response and Digital Forensics are available here.

To learn more about Kaspersky Managed Detection and Response and Kaspersky Incident Response, please visit the website.

-Ends-

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection, specialized security products and services, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help over 220,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com

About Quadrant Knowledges Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/