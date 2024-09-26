Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council is thrilled to announce its new initiative, the Research Management Community (RMC). The unveiling took place at a distinguished launch event held at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Msheireb, marking a new era in research management across Qatar.

The RMC aims to foster a vibrant and collaborative ecosystem that will drive excellence in managing research and development efforts nationwide.

Haytham Ali, Director of Collaboration Platforms at QRDI Council, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are honored to bring together a group of forward-thinking individuals who share a vision for the future of research management in Qatar. At QRDI Council, we are committed to creating a sustainable and innovative future for our nation, and a key part of that is nurturing strong, like-minded communities like the RMC. Together, we will build a thriving Research Management Community that contributes to Qatar’s growth as a global hub for research and development.”

Riham Daher, Research Program Director at QRDI Council also said, “The Research Management Community event has been a testament to the power of collaboration, innovation, and sharing visions and best practices. By bringing together experts and leaders from across the field, we have created a platform that empowers research managers and administrators to drive impactful change in their academic and research institutions.”

The Research Management Community (RMC) is designed to support research professionals who are passionate about advancing the field of research management. The platform will provide a space for members to share best practices, exchange ideas, and collaborate on groundbreaking projects. This dynamic network will be a cornerstone for both academic and applied research, helping to elevate Qatar’s R&D capabilities to new heights.

The launch event featured inspiring discussions and ample networking opportunities. 120 Attendees had the chance to celebrate achievements, explore potential training opportunities, and engage with fellow professionals in a collaborative setting. With a keynote addresses by Dr Bryony Wakefieldm, Director of Research Management & Innovation at King’s College London, and Prof. Aiman Erbad, VP for Research & Graduate Studies at Qatar university, in addition to icebreaker activities, the event emphasized the importance of building a tight-knit community and supported the vision of a brighter future for research management in Qatar.

The QRDI Council is enthusiastic about this new chapter and looks forward to unveiling additional initiatives that will connect and inspire both current and future generations of innovators.

About QRDI Council

QRDI Council is a leading government entity in advanced research, global collaboration in innovation, and attracting global talent to Qatar. The Council strives to make Qatar a top destination for global talent and a pioneering research, innovation, and development hub with its motto “locally empowered, globally connected”. Playing a pivotal role within the Qatar National Development Strategy, the QRDI Council is actively shaping the Innovation component of the Economic Diversification goal. The Council’s commitment underlines its unwavering dedication to the Qatar National Vision 2030. QRDI Council aims to make Qatar a global innovation hub and a top choice for R&D centers worldwide, seeing RDI as vital for Qatar's growth and prosperity.

