Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council, held the MENA Regional Global Research Council (GRC) meeting in Qatar. The two-day event was held from 28th till 29th of November 2023.

Research Outcome Seminar (ROS), addressing pivotal topics including Disruptive Digital Technologies, Food Security, Microbiome, and Media Transformations, unfolded as a sideline activity during the Global Research Council Meeting on November 28th, 2023.

The Global Research Council (GRC), a virtual organization comprised of heads of science and engineering funding agencies worldwide, is dedicated to promoting the sharing of data and best practices to foster high-quality collaboration among funding agencies globally. This event marks a significant milestone in fostering international cooperation and addressing common challenges in research and development.

GRC meeting focused on ‘Sustainable Research’, Prof. Hassan Al Ayied, on behalf of HE Dr. Munir Eldesouki the President, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), GRC Governing Board Vice Chair graced the event as keynote speaker.

The event featured presentations by distinguished speakers such as Dr. Laure Ognois Head of International Collaboration, Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF). While the pillars of sustainability science were moderated by industry experts. The event also discussed three group reports; Responsible Research Assessment, Equity Diversity and Inclusion, and Multilateral Collaboration, following by a foresight workshop moderated by Prof. Ahmed AlAbdulkader, Regional Representative of the MENA Research – GRC Executive Support Group, (KACST). A special tour of the 974 Stadium World Cup Stadium was conducted, showcasing Qatar's commitment to cost-effective sustainability, and daring design.

During the Research Outcome Seminar (ROS), four sessions on Food Security, Media transformations in Qatar, Disruptive Digital Technologies and Microbiome and Immunity disorders were held. Where all the experts shared useful insights and recent findings of their research relevant to the session’s topic.

Through these ROS series, QRDI Council aim to provide a platform for scientists from research institutes and external researchers funded by the Council to present their research outcomes and exchange experiences to contribute to the development of cutting-edge knowledge.

About QRDI Council

QRDI Council is a leading government entity in advanced research, global collaboration in innovation, and attracting global talent to Qatar. The Council strives to make Qatar a top destination for global talent and a pioneering research, innovation, and development hub with its motto “locally empowered, globally connected”. Playing a pivotal role within the Qatar National Development Strategy, the QRDI Council is actively shaping the Innovation component of the Economic Diversification goal. The Council’s commitment underlines its unwavering dedication to the Qatar National Vision 2030. QRDI Council aims to make Qatar a global innovation hub and a top choice for R&D centers worldwide, seeing RDI as vital for Qatar's growth and prosperity.

