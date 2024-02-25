Doha, Qatar: Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council, the Web Summit Qatar’s Strategic Partner, and Exclusive Partner of the Corporate Innovation Summit Day, announces its 3-day agenda during the Web Summit Qatar, from February 27th to 29th, 2024. Attendees will be able to immerse themselves in panel discussions, presentations, and fireside chats, all set within an arena designed to facilitate interactive experiences.

Located at the heart of the event, the QRDI Council’s “Innovation Hub” within its Pavilion E201 promises a lineup of activities to foster engagement and collaboration. There will be presentations on the Council’s key programs to bolster Qatar’s innovation ecosystem. Among these is the Alchemist Doha program, a collaboration between QRDI Council and Alchemist Accelerator, which aims to foster global and local tech startups in Qatar, enhancing the country's tech ecosystem through global integration and support for local expansion. Furthermore, the Tech Development Grant program will showcase its role in supporting technological advancements through financial grants, demonstrating its commitment to fostering innovation. The Qatar Open Innovation program will also be featured, highlighting its efforts in encouraging open collaboration to address innovative challenges.

The pavilion will serve as a dynamic platform for connecting with leading thought leadership, participating in enriching discussions, and gaining insights into how the QRDI Council is committed to building a dynamic RDI ecosystem in Qatar.

For more information on the QRDI Council’s activities and to plan your visit to Pavilion E201, please visit our dedicated web page: https://websummit.qrdi.org.qa/. Attendees can also explore additional details through the provided QR Code.

About QRDI Council

QRDI Council is a leading government entity in advanced research, global collaboration in innovation, and attracting global talent to Qatar. The Council strives to make Qatar a top destination for global talent and a pioneering research, innovation, and development hub with its motto “locally empowered, globally connected”. Playing a pivotal role within the Qatar National Development Strategy, the QRDI Council is actively shaping the Innovation component of the Economic Diversification goal. The Council’s commitment underlines its unwavering dedication to the Qatar National Vision 2030. QRDI Council aims to make Qatar a global innovation hub and a top choice for R&D centers worldwide, seeing RDI as vital for Qatar's growth and prosperity. To delve deeper into QRDI Council's endeavors and vision:

Website: www.qrdi.org.qa

