Doha: Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council, in collaboration with Qatar Development Bank (QDB), has successfully concluded yet another Strategic Product Management Bootcamp marking it as the seventh edition, designed for entrepreneurs and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). This initiative is designed to provide Qatar's SMEs with the expertise needed to excel in today's competitive marketplace.

Aysha Abdulhameed Al Mudahka, RDI Program Director at QRDI Council said: “Empowering Qatar's entrepreneurs and SMEs is central to our mission. Through the promotion of innovation, collaboration, and knowledge sharing, we are actively building a robust and competitive SME ecosystem enriched with a diverse pool of RDI talent. This training program aligns seamlessly with our strategic approach towards National Vision 2030, underscoring QRDI Council's dedication to cultivating a sustainable, innovation-driven future and positioning Qatar as a global leader in research, development, and innovation. Our ongoing programs are meticulously designed to equip participants with the essential skills and strategic insights needed to enhance their services and products.”

The program provided valuable insights and featured compelling stories from guest speakers and entrepreneurs, who shared the challenges of their paths to success. Highlights included Wisam Costandi, Founder & CEO of EMMA, and Reema Al Kuwari, Founder & CEO of Adeer, both of whom shared expert advice and strategic approaches to achieving a successful business. Reema Al Kuwari is also a graduate of a past Strategic Product Management Bootcamp, adding further depth to her expertise and perspective.

Over the course of five days, participants engaged in a range of interactive activities, starting with an in-depth exploration of the 5D framework through advanced market research techniques. They learned to identify different types of business roadmap and participated in focused sessions on customer engagement and product launch preparation. These sessions covered every aspect of the launch process, from creating a launch plan and addressing potential delays to managing stakeholder expectations. On the final day, participants presented pitches of their final propositions, showcasing the key insights and skills they had acquired throughout the training.

The SME training program provided a dedicated networking space, offering participants a valuable platform to connect with industry experts and fellow entrepreneurs, which allowed attendees to gain fresh insights, share their own experiences, and build meaningful connections that could support their professional growth and business ventures.

QRDI Council remains committed to aiding government entities, Large Local Enterprises (LLEs), and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) through inventive programs and workshops like the Qatar Open Innovation program, among others.

