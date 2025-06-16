Playbook, the global learning and networking platform advancing the careers of women executives, has entered a strategic partnership with FinBursa, a global digital investment and fundraising platform focused on connecting capital seekers with qualified and sophisticated investors across private markets.

This partnership is designed to close the information and access gap for women in investing by providing educational resources, tools, an information marketplace and direct access opportunities in the private market space.

“Private markets remain one of the most under-accessed segments of finance globally, especially for women,” said Ismail Badereldine, Co-Founder and CEO of FinBursa. “Our partnership with Playbook is about more than a situational effort to connect capital with opportunity. It’s a step toward dismantling the systemic visibility, information, and access barriers that have historically excluded women from private market investments and opportunities. Together, we’re championing a global movement to empower more women to fundraise, invest, and lead with confidence in an evolving financial landscape.” The initiative will launch with a co-hosted webinar on June 25, titled “Navigating Private Market Investments: Unlocking Access and Opportunity,” led by Ismail Badereldine. The session will explore how women can participate in asset classes like private equity, venture capital, and private debt segments traditionally dominated by men either as individual or institutional investors.

“This partnership reflects our mission to equip women with the insights and connections they need to make informed bold financial decisions,” said Wafa AlObaidat, Founder and CEO of Playbook. “We’re not only providing education, we’re creating real access to investment opportunities and capital.”

Through this collaboration, FinBursa and Playbook will provide Playbook’s women community members with opportunities to invest in private markets and gain early access to global deals. In parallel, female founders within the Playbook ecosystem will also benefit from increased exposure to FinBursa’s investor network and capital-raising pathways.

By aligning access, education, and capital readiness, Playbook and FinBursa are setting the stage for a more inclusive private investing landscape, one where women have a seat at both sides of the table.

About PLAYBOOK

PLAYBOOK is a powerful global networking and mentorship platform for women leaders.

With an award-winning leadership team that is fully-female founded, the network has been making waves regionally and internationally with its high-quality production masterclasses, robust community, networking potential, workshops, events and mentorship programs.

For more information visit: www.get-playbook.com

About FinBursa

Headquartered at DIFC in Dubai, FinBursa is a global investment technology platform digitally transforming private market investing. Its integrated digital ecosystem connects investors, capital seekers, and financial institutions worldwide, providing essential tools to streamline deal processes, improve efficiency, and ensure secure, compliant interactions.

For more information visit: www.Finbursa.com

