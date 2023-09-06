Dubai – The QI Group, the parent entity of global lifestyle and wellness company QNET, has been named Employer of the Year for the ninth consecutive year at Hong Kong’s HR Asia Awards 2023.

This year's highly anticipated award is themed "Celebrate Diversity and Inclusion", recognising companies for their commitment to embracing diversity, championing equity, and fostering inclusion in the workplace. Rooted in the philosophy of the company's Founders, Raise Yourself To Help Mankind (RYTHM), QNET is committed to actively cultivating an environment where everyone has an equal opportunity to contribute, grow, and succeed – regardless of nationality or demographic.

"We are incredibly honoured to win this award for the ninth year in a row," says Malou Caluza, CEO of QNET. "It demonstrates our mission to empower people, who have been integral to our company's success since we first started in 1998. With over 800 people from over 50 nationalities in the QNET family, we recognise that diversity, equity, and inclusion spark creativity and innovation and create a healthy working culture. When people feel like they belong in the workplace, they can truly thrive. And I'm proud to be recognised for our efforts to support our greatest asset: our people."

Covering fifteen markets across the Asian region, the HR Asia Awards evaluates organisations that demonstrate high employee satisfaction, welfare, and development and excellent workplace culture. During the judging process, nominee companies are subject to a holistic assessment of their HR policies according to industry and market benchmarks.

Some of QI Group’s award-winning, people-first policies include:

Two-way and omnichannel employee communications , which includes regular General Assembly sessions where employees can directly interact with senior management, and the implementation of the WorkVivo intranet platform, one of the world’s best digital employee engagement systems.

, which includes regular General Assembly sessions where employees can directly interact with senior management, and the implementation of the WorkVivo intranet platform, one of the world’s best digital employee engagement systems. An Equal Opportunity policy that welcomes and cultivates a diverse and welcoming workplace, valuing all individuals and developing talents equally.

policy that welcomes and cultivates a diverse and welcoming workplace, valuing all individuals and developing talents equally. A supportive Employee Development Programme where people on every level of the organisation are offered learning opportunities that provide personal and professional development. This includes an e-learning platform, QiLearn, which offers more than 30 professional and personal development courses, and regular workshops and seminars conducted by senior management and external professional trainers.

where people on every level of the organisation are offered learning opportunities that provide personal and professional development. This includes an e-learning platform, QiLearn, which offers more than 30 professional and personal development courses, and regular workshops and seminars conducted by senior management and external professional trainers. Team building and leadership training programmes, such as QI Rising, spearheaded by the company's Founders and C-suite to develop employees' capabilities and skills.

HR Asia named QI Group one of the Best Companies To Work For In Asia for the first time in 2015, recognising the organisation for its excellent employee engagement and workplace practices which enable employees to realise their full potential.

About QNET

QNET is a prominent lifestyle and wellness company that uses a direct selling business model to offer a wide selection of exclusive products that enable individuals to embrace a healthier, more balanced life. Established in 1998, QNET marks 25 years of making an impact around the world through its product offerings and e-commerce-powered business model, in 2023.

QNET proudly holds memberships in the Direct Selling Association in several countries, the Hong Kong Health Food Association, the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, and more. QNET is also active in several global sports sponsorships including in its role as the official direct selling partner of the Manchester City Football Club and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), underscoring its commitment to excellence and global reach.

To learn more about QNET and its mission of RYTHM – Raise Yourself To Help Mankind, please visit www.qnet.net.

About HR Asia Awards

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards is an awards recognition programme for organisations that have been identified by their employees as one of Asia’s employers of choice and ascertains the best employers to work for. The award is targeted at companies across Asia and recognises companies with the best HR practices and which demonstrate high levels of employee engagement and excellent workplace cultures. The high-profile nature of this award attracts applications from Fortune 500 companies, as well as other companies of various types, including multinational corporations and government-linked companies.

For more information, please visit www.hr.asia/awards.