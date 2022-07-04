Dubai: QNET, the Asian direct selling giant, is celebrating an immensely successful 2022 awards campaign by bagging eleven wins at various award competitions in the past few months. The company received multiple awards from the 2022 TITAN Business Awards, The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, The PR Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie®️ Awards 2022 and the 2022 HERMES Creative Awards.

The successful 2022 awards campaign by QNET comes following the company’s stellar performance in 2021 with 33 wins. At the start of the year, QNET also swept the AVA Digital Awards with 5 wins, exceeding their performance in the 2021 edition when they had wins.

The company earned its accolades for various innovative social and PR, social media, and marketing communication campaigns through 2021 and 2022. These campaigns include the V-Converntion Connect, the #BottleSelfieChallenge, video-based content created for QNET’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm and a year-long marketing campaign to celebrate the 150th anniversary of QNET’s Swiss Luxury brand, Bernhard H Mayer.

Commenting on the awards success, Ms. Malou Caluza, CEO of QNET said, “It feels amazing to be recognized for the all the hard work that we have done. It has given us the confidence to continue experimenting and innovating moving forward because we believe that it is necessary to stand out in this already saturated market. The marketing and creative team at QNET has once against proven itself as one of the industry's most innovative and creative businesses.”

The social media campaign by QNET around its virtual convention known as the V-Convention Connect, attracted a whopping half a million viewers from over fifty countries to the convention. The campaign curated content around the event hashtag and over three days, thousands of pieces of unique content flooded the hashtag on social media as attendees from around the world got into the spirit of the convention. It earned the Platinum TITAN award for “Best Social Media Campaign” at the 2022 TITAN Business Awards and the Bronze award for “Innovation in the use of Social Media” at the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

The #BottleSelfieChallenge campaign by QNET aimed to create awareness about the harmful impact of single-use plastic on the environment and encourage people to switch to reusable bottles in their daily lives. Participants took the most inventive and creative selfies with their favourite reusable bottle and uploaded them on social media. The campaign received more than 500 unique pieces of creative content submission from social media users worldwide, including several prominent influencers in Malaysia, UAE, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The campaign won the Gold TITAN Award for “Best Cause Marketing Campaign” at the 2022 TITAN Business Awards, the Gold award in the Social Media Campaign category at the 2022 HERMES Creative Awards and the Bronze in the Innovation in the Use of Social Media category at the Middle East & North Africa Stevie®️ Awards 2022.

QNET has also been recognised for its high calibre video content creation and cinched several awards for it. In keeping with its philosophy of RYTHM – Raise Yourself to Help Mankind, the Creating a Sustainable World video campaign highlighted the importance of sustainability and QNET’s role in reducing our carbon footprint. This campaign resulted in a Platinum for QNET's Commitment to Creating a Sustainable World video campaign at the 2022 HERMES Creative Awards.

Additionally, the company won two other honours for brand videos at HERMES Creative Awards 2022. The first win was in the short film video campaign for QNET’s ‘I Promise’, a web-exclusive short film to send a message to its distributors that QNET is committed to being their partner in success for the long term. It also received an honourable mention for the "What You Need To Know Before Joining QNET" video campaign which serves as a primer and answers all the questions one might have before becoming a QNET distributor.

The company also produced a series of CSR video content which reflected QNET’s efforts to bring comfort and relief to the communities struggling with the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. For this, it won a Bronze in the Innovation in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Videos category at the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards 2022.

QNET marked the momentous occasion of its bestselling Swiss Luxury brand Bernhard H Mayer celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2021 with a year-long 360-degree campaign. The campaign, launched globally, covered social media, video marketing, influencer marketing, advertising and media campaigns, and online and offline events and wowed the jury during awards deliberation. It won the Silver for “Best PR Campaign for Fashion & Apparel” at the PR Awards 2022, Bronze for “Best Anniversary Campaign” at the PR Awards 2022 and Gold in the Product Marketing category at the HERMES Creative Awards 2022.

As of June, this year, QNET has won an impressive 24 awards for its PR, social media, and marketing communication campaigns.

-Ends-

About QNET:

QNET is one of Asia's leading e-commerce based direct selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness and lifestyle products that enable people to lead better lives. QNET's grassroots business model fuelled by the power of e-commerce has helped empower millions of entrepreneurs in more than 100 countries worldwide.



QNET is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a presence in more than 25 countries around the world through subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships, and franchisees. QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries, as well as the Hong Kong Health Food Association, the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, and the Health and Dietary Supplements Association of Philippines. QNET is also active in sports sponsorships around the world. Some of the more prominent partnerships include being the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and the African Club League Championships of CAF.

All of QNET's CSR programmes and community development activities are conducted through RYTHM Foundation. To learn more visit www.rythmfoundation.org.

For more information, please visit QNET's website at www.qnet.net

About International Awards Associate (IAA):

IAA, established in 2015, is the organiser of the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, MUSE Hotel Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, LIT Commercial Awards, LIT Talent Awards, London Photography Awards, NY Product Design Awards, New York Photography Awards, and luxury Awards.

IAA's mission is to honour, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate. IAA assembled the TITAN Business Awards to bring attention to the international business industry and promote their strategies, cultures, and teamwork to the world.

About the Stevie® Awards:

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organisations in more than 70 nations. Honouring organisations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognise outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors and partners of the 2022 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards include Adobo Magazine and PR Newswire Asia.

About The PR Awards:

Established in June 2002, the organiser of PR Awards, MARKETING-INTERACTIVE is Asia's leading source of advertising, marketing and media intelligence, reaching out to CMOs across Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand. Credible, fiercely independent, and always first with industry-breaking news, our magazines and daily e-news reach out to more advertising and marketing professionals across Asia than any other publication.

Designed to discover, recognise, and reward the very best in the PR and communications industry, entries are sought from across Southeast Asia, South Asia and ANZ regions.

Judged by an independent panel of senior client-side communications experts, the PR Awards continues to be the definitive awards programme for all PR professionals.

More about the PR Awards: https://awards.marketing-interactive.com/pr-awards-sg/

About Hermes Creative Awards:

Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media. Hermes Creative Awards recognise outstanding work in the industry while promoting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communication professionals.

Hermes Creative Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organisation consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, media production, and freelance professionals. AMCP oversees awards and recognition programs, provides judges, and rewards outstanding achievement and service to the profession.