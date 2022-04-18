Abu Dhabi: Chimera Capital LLC, an Abu-Dhabi-based investment management firm and subsidiary of Chimera Investment LLC, announced that Q Market Makers (QMM) has become a market maker for its four (4) Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)- listed Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

QMM, part of ADQ, was launched in 2020, and has, over the past 18 months, played an active role in increasing ADX’s liquidity and efficiency, encouraging investor participation and resulting in an overall increase in trading activity across ADX-listed securities.

Syed Basar Shueb, Chairman of Chimera Capital, commented: “We are pleased to have QMM as a market maker for our four ADX-listed ETFs. By harnessing their specialized expertise, innovative technology and capital deployment capabilities, QMM will help increase Chimera’s ETF activity and price efficiency. QMM’s involvement further signifies the maturity of the ever-growing ETF market in the UAE.”

Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange said: “ADQ’s QMM has played a significant role in the exchange’s strategy to attract new investors and issuers and deepen market liquidity. Under our ADX One strategy, we are accelerating efforts to encourage new listings and introduce innovative products and services that will enhance our dynamism and attract more investors to participate in Abu Dhabi’s sustainable growth story.”

Magdi Shannon, Chief Executive Officer of QMM, said: “In its role as a market maker, QMM will provide liquidity, ensuring the price that investors buy and sell at is fair and reflective of the value of the ETF's underlying securities. This is critical to the success of an ETF. We are pleased to be part of the Chimera ETF ecosystem, as the market maker on all ADX listed ETFs, and look forward to contributing to its success.”

About Chimera Capital LLC

Chimera Capital LLC, an Abu Dhabi-based investment firm, offers its clients unique access to a vast roster of innovative investment instruments with a primary focus on the alternative asset management space. Chimera Capital LLC leverages its parent company’s extensive experience in private investments, an unrivalled regional access to best-in-class service providers and financial intermediaries, and a vast network of high-net-worth individuals, family offices and private investment companies to consistently deliver above-market returns. Chimera Capital LLC, owned by Chimera Investment LLC, is duly licensed and regulated by the UAE’s Securities & Commodities Authority (SCA), and fully adheres to international standards of corporate governance.

About Q Market Makers LLC (QMM)

Q Market Makers LLC (QMM), headquartered in Abu Dhabi, was launched by ADQ in 2020, with the primary objective to boost liquidity and improve overall market quality of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). QMM is driving the growth and development of Abu Dhabi’s capital markets landscape as it brings together a combination of highly specialized expertise, innovative technology and capital deployment for the benefit of all market participants. QMM, part of ADQ, is a licensed Market Maker, Securities Lending & Borrowing Agent and is regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

