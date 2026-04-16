Advisory-led offering from Qlik Advisory Services, powered by QlikAdvisory.ai, helps organizations crystallize high-value agentic use cases through a simple sell-or-save lens, then prepare the data, governance, and operating model needed to put them into practice.

Key takeaways:

From AI ideas to execution-ready use cases : Qlik Agentic Advisory helps organizations move from rough agentic concepts to structured, prioritized use cases with defined outcomes, KPIs, and a clearer path to execution.

: Qlik Agentic Advisory helps organizations move from rough agentic concepts to structured, prioritized use cases with defined outcomes, KPIs, and a clearer path to execution. Powered by QlikAdvisory.ai: Customers can begin with a structured discovery approach ahead of a Business Adoption Workshop or advisory engagement to clarify what they actually want to solve before deeper work begins.

Customers can begin with a structured discovery approach ahead of a Business Adoption Workshop or advisory engagement to clarify what they actually want to solve before deeper work begins. Built to reduce false starts: The offering combines use case prioritization, data and governance readiness, operating model design, roadmap development, and change enablement in a modular, fit-for-purpose approach.

Dubai, UAE, April 16, 2026: Qlik® has introduced Qlik Agentic Advisory, a new advisory-led offering within Qlik Advisory Services designed to help enterprises move from AI ambition to operational reality.

Across industries, organizations have no shortage of AI ideas. What they often lack is a practical way to determine which ideas matter most, shape them into execution-ready use cases, and define what it will take to operationalize them responsibly. That gap is becoming more costly as executive teams push for measurable returns, clearer governance, and fewer false starts in AI investments.

Qlik Agentic Advisory is designed to close that gap. The offering brings together Qlik’s proven advisory work across business adoption, data and AI governance, and operating model design with a more explicit agentic AI lens. Its distinct focus is helping customers crystallize and vet high-value agentic use cases before broader implementation work begins.

Through a guided pre-work and discovery approach, the offering helps organizations move from rough ideas to structured, workshop-ready use cases before formal advisory work begins. Customers can arrive at a Business Adoption Workshop or related advisory engagement with clearer objectives, aligned pain points, desired outcomes, and a candidate use case already outlined, so sessions can go deeper into prioritization, KPI definition, and execution planning rather than starting from a blank page.

A simple sell-or-save lens helps customers identify which agentic opportunities are most likely to create near-term business value — whether by helping the organization sell more or save more — and which are best positioned for execution.

“The hardest part of agentic AI is usually not generating ideas,” said Roberto Sigona, Chief Operating Officer, Qlik. “It’s deciding what to pursue, shaping that into a use case the business can execute, and then putting the right data, governance, and operating model behind it. Qlik Agentic Advisory is designed to help customers do that with more clarity, fewer false starts, and a faster path to value.”

What the offering includes

Qlik Agentic Advisory is structured around three connected motions:

Crystallize: Qlik helps customers turn early ideas into defined, prioritized use cases by aligning them to business objectives, pain points, outcomes, KPIs, and a practical sell-or-save value lens.

Qlik helps customers turn early ideas into defined, prioritized use cases by aligning them to business objectives, pain points, outcomes, KPIs, and a practical sell-or-save value lens. Prepare: Qlik works with customers to assess readiness and define the data, governance, roadmap, and fit-for-purpose operating model required to support the selected use cases.

Qlik works with customers to assess readiness and define the data, governance, roadmap, and fit-for-purpose operating model required to support the selected use cases. Activate: Qlik supports business adoption and execution through change enablement, stakeholder alignment, and readiness activities designed to help initiatives move from plan to operational reality.

These engagements can include Business Adoption Workshops, AI and data readiness assessments, data governance assessments, operating model design, roadmap development, and change enablement depending on the customer’s needs, maturity, and priorities.

Built on Qlik Advisory Services’ fit-for-purpose, modular approach, Qlik Agentic Advisory is designed to meet organizations where they are. Customers can start with the highest-priority use case, governance need, or operating model question, then expand over time as their strategy matures.

That same front-end discovery approach reflects the philosophy behind Qlik Agentic Advisory itself: helping customers clarify what they actually want to solve before broader implementation work begins. In that way, Qlik is bringing a practical, execution-oriented model to market at Qlik Connect® 2026.

Qlik Agentic Advisory is part of a broader set of announcements at Qlik Connect 2026, Qlik’s annual customer and partner event, where the company is showcasing practical approaches to trusted data, governed AI, open agentic experiences, and execution-ready operating models built for real-world enterprise environments.