Dubai, UAE. Qlik®, a global leader in data integration, data quality, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced the general availability of its agentic experience in Qlik Cloud®, delivered through Qlik Answers® as the unified conversational interface. Qlik also announced general availability of the Qlik Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, enabling third-party assistants including Anthropic Claude to securely access Qlik’s analytical capabilities and trusted data products.

Enterprises are moving past proofs of concept and into production deployments, where the bar is defined by trust, context, and accountability. Teams need systems that can work across structured analytics and unstructured content, preserve business logic, and show how conclusions were reached. Qlik’s agentic experience is built for that operating reality, pairing AI reasoning with context-preserving engine calculations, governed data, and transparent responses suitable for real decision workflows.

In Qlik Cloud, the agentic experience adds four core capabilities:

Turn questions into governed, explainable answers. Qlik Answers engages an agentic framework to deliver analytical insights powered by the Qlik Analytics Engine and grounded answers from curated documents, including citations and explanations of reasoning.

Qlik Answers engages an agentic framework to deliver analytical insights powered by the Qlik Analytics Engine and grounded answers from curated documents, including citations and explanations of reasoning. Spot material changes early. Discovery Agent continuously monitors key measures and surfaces meaningful anomalies and shifts so teams can act before issues escalate or opportunities slip away.

Discovery Agent continuously monitors key measures and surfaces meaningful anomalies and shifts so teams can act before issues escalate or opportunities slip away. Make trusted data reusable for AI and analytics. Data Products for Analytics provide curated, governed datasets with stewardship and quality signals, giving both humans and AI a reliable foundation for analysis and reasoning.

Data Products for Analytics provide curated, governed datasets with stewardship and quality signals, giving both humans and AI a reliable foundation for analysis and reasoning. Extend Qlik into the assistants people already use. The Qlik MCP server exposes Qlik at the engine, tool, and agent levels, allowing third-party assistants such as Anthropic Claude to securely generate insights and work with governed data through Qlik’s APIs.

“In 2026, boards are navigating geopolitical volatility, tightening AI rules, and relentless cost pressure. That changes what enterprise AI has to be: auditable, governed, and able to act inside real workflows,” said Mike Capone, CEO, Qlik. “Qlik’s agentic experience pairs our unique analytics engine with trusted data products and cited knowledge, and our MCP server opens that intelligence to the assistants people already use. The result is faster decisions with controls you can defend.”

Qlik’s approach is designed to help enterprises scale adoption without trading off control. The Qlik Analytics Engine preserves context during calculation, enabling more accurate reasoning over enterprise data than approaches that reduce questions to isolated queries. Combined with governed data products and cited retrieval from curated knowledge bases, Qlik gives teams a practical way to use AI in decisions that require traceability.

“AI delivers value when it’s built on data that’s already curated, governed and trusted,” said Mike Krut, senior vice president of information technology, Penske Transportation Solutions. “Qlik’s new agentic capabilities extend analytics our teams already use, helping connect insights directly to operational workflows like fleet performance and maintenance, without adding complexity.”

“The move from copilots to reasoning systems exposes a critical gap in governed context and explainability for many enterprises,” said Michael Leone, Practice Director and Principal Analytics and AI Analyst, Omdia. “Success now requires connecting trusted data directly to operational workflows with full auditability. Qlik is addressing this by pairing its analytics engine with MCP, effectively establishing the intelligence layer that agents and assistants need to operate across ecosystems.”

Qlik’s agentic strategy is designed to expand over time, with additional agents planned across data pipelines, data quality, and stewardship, and plans to support additional AI tools and assistants through MCP throughout the year, further extending how teams move from insight to action while staying within enterprise governance and risk controls.

Customers can procure Qlik through AWS Marketplace to streamline procurement under existing AWS agreements.

Availability

Qlik Answers agentic enhancements and the Qlik MCP server are generally available now in Qlik Cloud. Discovery Agent and Data Products for Analytics are planned to roll out shortly after.

Customers can learn more and request a tailored discussion at the qlik.com/agentic-ai.

About Qlik

Qlik helps teams get more out of AI with data they can rely on and control. It delivers trusted data products, a powerful analytics engine, and AI agents. This helps teams reduce risk, keep operating costs in check, and scale AI responsibly as needs evolve. Used by 75% of the Fortune 500, Qlik supports customers worldwide. Qlik works with the systems and partners customers already use, so teams can stay flexible without lock-in.

Media Contact

Qlik@activedmc.com