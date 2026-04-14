Key takeaways:

Trusted context and insight move closer to workflow execution : Qlik and ServiceNow are partnering to help enterprises combine ServiceNow Workflow Data Fabric with broader, governed enterprise context so workflows and AI agents can act with even better judgment.

: Qlik and ServiceNow are partnering to help enterprises combine ServiceNow Workflow Data Fabric with broader, governed enterprise context so workflows and AI agents can act with even better judgment. Strengthened governance and discovery inside ServiceNow : New Qlik metadata collectors for ServiceNow Data Catalog will help customers improve visibility into data lineage, movement, and structure across their environments.

: New Qlik metadata collectors for ServiceNow Data Catalog will help customers improve visibility into data lineage, movement, and structure across their environments. The path from insight to action gets stronger: The Qlik Analytics® Engine and AI can combine ServiceNow Workflow Data Fabric with broader enterprise signals to surface relationships, patterns, and recommendations that support more intelligent action.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Qlik announced a new partnership with ServiceNow designed to help enterprises bring trusted enterprise context and richer insight into the workflows and AI-driven processes where decisions turn into action.

As organizations push AI deeper into operations, one opportunity stands out: workflows and agents that act with richer context deliver better outcomes. ServiceNow Workflow Data Fabric provides a powerful foundation — and the operational picture gets even stronger when paired with signals from ERP, CRM, billing, supply chain, support, and other systems. When those connections come together, teams can surface important relationships, respond faster, and act with greater confidence.

Qlik and ServiceNow are building on that opportunity by strengthening the connection between governed enterprise data, better insight, and workflow execution. Qlik brings the ability to combine ServiceNow Workflow Data Fabric with broader enterprise context, use the Qlik Analytics Engine and AI to surface patterns and relationships across systems, and help customers identify what should happen next. The partnership extends that power further by adding a robust governance and discovery layer inside ServiceNow through new Qlik metadata collectors for the ServiceNow Data Catalog.

“Workflows and AI agents are being asked to do more than route work. They are being asked to interpret business conditions and act with better judgment,” said James Fisher, Chief Strategy Officer, Qlik. “That takes more than system data on its own. It takes the ability to combine ServiceNow signals with broader enterprise context, apply analytics and AI, and feed that intelligence back into the workflow where action happens.”

The partnership reflects a broader shift underway in enterprise software. Companies want AI that fits inside the systems where work already happens, but they also want those systems to operate with a fuller understanding of the business. That means connecting workflow execution to governed context, explainable insight, and signals drawn from across the enterprise, not just one application view.

"The decisions people and agents make every day are only as good as the data behind them," said Pramod Mahadevan, VP, Data & Analytics Product Ecosystem, ServiceNow. "Our partnership with Qlik connects those insights from third-party data directly to action inside ServiceNow, extending the reach of Workflow Data Fabric to the systems where critical data already lives. The result: people and agents that act on trusted, governed intelligence, and decision-ready data in the workflows where work gets done."

What’s new

Qlik metadata collectors for ServiceNow Data Catalog : ServiceNow Data Catalog now offers Qlik metadata collectors that integrate with a broad range of Qlik products, improving discovery, lineage visibility, and governance for shared data assets.

: ServiceNow Data Catalog now offers Qlik metadata collectors that integrate with a broad range of Qlik products, improving discovery, lineage visibility, and governance for shared data assets. Analytics and AI that strengthen action: Qlik’s analytics engine sends insights directly into ServiceNow workflows and agents, improving decision-making with cross-system relationships, emerging patterns, and operational context—helping teams act with greater confidence.

For enterprises, the significance of the partnership is not just greater data visibility inside ServiceNow. It is the ability to pair workflow execution with insight derived from a broader enterprise context. By connecting governed data, stronger analysis, and operational workflows more directly, Qlik and ServiceNow are helping their customers create a more practical path from enterprise intelligence to enterprise action.

This announcement is part of a broader set of releases at Qlik Connect 2026, Qlik’s annual customer and partner event, where the company is outlining a more complete approach to enterprise AI across agentic analytics, trusted data foundations, operational trust, and deployment architectures designed for real-world constraints.