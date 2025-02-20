Set to excite performance car and motorsports fans across the globe, the state-of-the-art venue will deliver an unrivalled selection of immersive, exhilarating, and authentic experiences

Following the announcement of the highly anticipated Speed Park Track, this exclusive partnership will strengthen Qiddiya City’s status as one of the world’s leading destinations for motorsport and sports car enthusiasts, leveraging the legacy of one of the most iconic brands in the industry

Affalterbach/Qiddiya City. Qiddiya Investment Company, Mercedes‑AMG and the Mercedes‑AMG PETRONAS F1 Team have announced a game-changing partnership to open a world-class experience centre dedicated to the iconic automotive brand in Saudi Arabia’s Qiddiya City.

Spanning approximately 45,000 sqm, the Mercedes‑AMG World of Performance will be among the largest attractions of its kind in the region. Featuring numerous highly immersive attractions and exhibits focused on Mercedes‑AMG and its eight‑time World Constructors’ Champion F1 Team, it is set to welcome visitors within this decade. Across nine floors of adrenaline-fuelled experiences, visitors will be able to dive into the excitement and thrill of the performance car brand like never before.

The news, unveiled by the involved parties today, is set to excite racing enthusiasts and Mercedes‑AMG fans across the world, elevating Qiddiya City’s position as one of the world’s leading motorsports destinations.

The ambitious project is supported by Juffali Automotive Company (JACO), distributor for Mercedes‑Benz passenger cars in Saudi Arabia, which will also contribute to bringing the project to life.

“To partner with one of the world’s most iconic brands, including one of the most successful Formula 1 teams in history, on a project that will bring joy to racing fans across the world is hugely exciting. This unique performance and motorsports centre will offer immersive experiences like nowhere else in the world, positioning Qiddiya City as the home of Saudi motorsport and a bucket list sporting destination where play comes to life.” : Abdullah Aldawood, Managing Director of Qiddiya Investment Company.

Expected to attract millions of visitors a year, the World of Performance will sit alongside Qiddiya City’s highly anticipated Speed Park Track - a fast-flowing racetrack that is set to host an impressive roster of the world's most prestigious racing events while incorporating some of racing’s most distinctive track design features.

Marking the debut of the first-ever Mercedes‑AMG World of Performance, the experience centre will immerse visitors in the brand’s rich heritage, celebrate its racing pedigree, and showcase its engineering excellence alongside the performance car brand’s latest innovations.

Among the centre’s marquee attractions will be a cutting-edge dark ride, taking guests on a high-speed journey through the evolution of performance, featuring some of the most legendary Mercedes‑Benz race cars of all times.

Adrenaline seekers will be able to step into the shoes of a professional racing driver in pole position on the grid, experiencing intense G-force as they are catapulted towards the first corner of a Grand Prix. Race enthusiasts can also dive into the drama of a Formula One® race, witnessing what happens behind the scenes with an up-close view of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team.

Visitors will also enjoy the unique advantage of the experience centre’s prime location – right on the start-finish straight of Speed Park Track, with direct access to the future F1 venue. Real-world track experiences will allow visitors to hone their driving skills under the guidance of expert instructors on this exciting new circuit. They will get to push the latest Mercedes‑AMG models to their limits, including tackling the iconic “Blade” at Turn One – a heart-stopping elevated section of circuit that dramatically rises more than 20 stories above the ground.

“We are incredibly excited to announce this major new collaboration with Qiddiya Investment Company, formalising a relationship that has been years in the making, and supported by our trusted partners in KSA, Juffali Automotive. Formula One is a unique sport, and we have been working with world leading experts for several years to ensure that this venue gets fans closer to our team, and the sport as a whole, than ever before. Qiddiya City is a cornerstone of the ambitious Vision 2030 plans, and it’s set to become a motorsport destination like no other. We are proud to play our part in this and look forward to welcoming our local and international fans in the years ahead.”

Toto Wolff, Co‑Owner, CEO & Team Principal of Mercedes‑AMG PETRONAS F1 Team

“The Mercedes‑AMG World of Performance marks a bold new chapter for AMG, elevating our passion for performance, innovation, and racing to new heights. This destination will celebrate our AMG’s rich racing heritage as well as the thrill and adrenaline that defines our brand. Guests will get to experience this up close, whether through immersive attractions in the experience center or exclusive driving experiences on Speed Park Track.” : Michael Schiebe, CEO of Mercedes‑AMG GmbH.

“We are thrilled to be part of Qiddiya’s legacy in a setting that reflects our shared values of history, luxury and pioneering innovative experiences. Bringing the first world-leading motorsport experience center with Mercedes‑AMG, not only showcases our commitment to serving our customers and advancing motorsport in the Kingdom but also aims to provide unparalleled experiences for motorsport enthusiasts. This aligns perfectly with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, as we strive to enhance the nation's entertainment offerings through the growth of the automotive and the motorsport industry.’’ : Khaled Juffali, Chairman of Juffali Group.

The centre will feature more than 60 state-of-the art simulators alongside a Motion 4D Simulator Theatre, while younger fans will be able to enjoy interactive learning experiences including designing their dream race car and practicing teamwork in a pit garage.

The experience centre will also boast a roof-top VIP lounge overlooking the Speed Park Track, offering fine dining and some of the best panoramic views across Qiddiya City and the iconic Tuwaiq Mountains.

This strategic partnership between Qiddiya Investment Company and Mercedes‑AMG is a significant step in Qiddiya City’s progress, positioning it at the forefront of motorsports experiences globally. The city’s unparalleled motorsports offering, including the Speed Park Track and a range of other attractions that are set to be unveiled over the next 12 months, will be a central driving force behind its development into a global destination for entertainment, sports and culture based on the power of play.

About Qiddiya City

Qiddiya City is Qiddiya's first project. It is a global destination city dedicated entirely to play and built on the pillars of entertainment, sports, and culture. Located about 40 minutes from Riyadh amidst the Tuwaiq Mountains, Qiddiya City will be a vibrant and livable environment and offer a wide range of experiences to Saudi nationals, residents, and visitors.

Upon its completion, Qiddiya City will feature a global centre for gaming and esports, a multi-use stadium, and a dedicated area for motorsports, including a racetrack, golf courses, a water theme park, and a Six Flags theme park, among many other cultural and entertainment attractions. Qiddiya City will also be designed to host some of the world's most significant sports competitions, festivals, concerts, and cultural events.

Qiddiya City will offer premium residential, retail, and office spaces, with extensive green zones, cultural centres and top-tier healthcare and education facilities, emphasizing sustainability and wellbeing so residents can thrive on the power of play.

About Speed Park Track

Located in the heart of Qiddiya City, the fast-flowing Speed Park Track is set to stage the biggest international motorsport championships and excite racing fans around the world with some of motorsport’s most recognizable features.

Designed by Austrian former Formula One driver Alex Wurz and German circuit designer Hermann Tilke, the track has been designed by race drivers, for race drivers, and pushes boundaries to the extreme, featuring 21 corners and utilising Qiddiya City’s dramatic landscape to create over 108m of elevation gain per lap.

The configurable track, which will sit at the centre of an area dedicated to motorsports will be seamlessly integrated into the neighbouring Six Flags Qiddiya City theme park and Aquarabia water theme park, with the “Blade” turn rising above a music venue below and drivers racing alongside Falcon's flight, the world’s tallest, fast rollercoaster.

About Mercedes-AMG GmbH

Mercedes-AMG, located in Affalterbach, Germany, is the performance brand of Mercedes‑Benz. Founded in 1967 by Hans Werner Aufrecht and Erhard Melcher as an "engineering, design and testing office for the development of racing engines", the company soon established itself in motor racing: in 1971, the AMG Mercedes 300 SEL 6.8 won its class at the 24‑hour race in Spa and took second place overall.

In the following years the company grew and equipped other Mercedes models with performance technology. The cooperation with Mercedes‑Benz became even closer in 1990 when a cooperation agreement opened up the global sales network of the brand with the three-pointed star to AMG.

Mercedes‑AMG has been a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mercedes‑Benz AG since 2005 and has developed from a passion for motorsport and innovative engineering into a driving force in the Group's performance engineering.

About Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula 1 Team

The Mercedes‑AMG PETRONAS F1 Team is the works team of Mercedes‑AMG, competing at the pinnacle of motorsport – the FIA Formula One™ World Championship.

Based across Technology Centres at Brackley and Brixworth in the UK, the team brings together over 2,000 dedicated and determined people that design, develop, manufacture and race the cars that aim to fight for world championships each year. Winning eight consecutive Constructors’ Championships from 2014 to 2021, the team is one of the most successful in the sport’s history.

About Juffali Automotive Company

Our automotive businesses provide consumers and commercial businesses with the latest automotive models, innovative technologies, infrastructure and world-class service to keep people, commercial fleets and mobility operators moving across the Kingdom.

Juffali became the general distributor for Mercedes-Benz passenger cars in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1959.

This longstanding relationship, based on trust and commitment, continues today. Juffali Automotive Company (JACO) offers an extensive range of models in our showrooms, from the entry-level A-Class to top-of-the-line AMG and Maybach models, along with world-class aftersales care and highly advanced services and parts centres situated throughout the Kingdom.

