Overlooked by the formidable Tuwaiq Mountains in Qiddiya City, the fast-flowing Speed Park Track is set to excite racing fans around the world with some of motorsport’s most recognizable features. ​

Designed by race drivers for race drivers, the track will form a central part of the transformation of Qiddiya City into a global destination for entertainment, sports and culture based on the power of play.​

Qiddiya City will be home to a groundbreaking new racetrack that aims to elevate Saudi Arabia to the pinnacle of motorsport by becoming one of the world’s leading motorsport venues, the Board of Directors of the Qiddiya Investment Company announced today.​

Located in the heart of Qiddiya City, the configurable Speed Park Track will blend functionality, state-of-the-art technology and unique customer experience and is poised to host an impressive roster of the world's most prestigious racing events.​

​The track, which will sit at the centre of an area dedicated to motorsports, will also boast some of racing’s most recognizable track design features.​

​Commenting on the launch, Abdullah Aldawood, Managing Director of Qiddiya Investment Company said: “The Speed Park Track will be a true embodiment of Qiddiya’s power of play philosophy and position Qiddiya City as the home of Saudi motorsport and one of the world’s leading motorsport venues.​

​“Visitors and spectators will be treated to one of the most unique race experiences in the world with a pioneering track that will be ready to host some of the world’s biggest motorsport events.”​

​Designed by Austrian former Formula One driver Alex Wurz and German circuit designer Hermann Tilke, the fast-flowing track has been designed by race drivers, for race drivers, and pushes boundaries to the extreme, featuring 21 corners and utilising Qiddiya City’s dramatic landscape to create over 108m of elevation gain per lap.​

​Its centrepiece will be the pioneering “Blade” at turn one – an awe-inspiring elevated section of circuit that dramatically rises more that 20 stories above the ground.​

​The Speed Park Track has multiple configurations with two distinctive sections including a street circuit section and the fast open track section which are fully integrated into Qiddiya’s neighbouring attractions, bringing entertainment, sports and culture together.​

​When it comes to spectating, motorsport enthusiasts will enjoy one of the most thrilling and immersive race experiences in the world with multiple vantage points for fans and viewing terraces at the edge of and within the track. ​

​Adrenaline-fueled attractions, experiences, and events will also surround the circuit, blending the thrills of motorsports with the vibrancy of cultural and entertainment hubs – drawing on Qiddiya’s power of play philosophy.​

​To add to the excitement and unrivaled experience, the track will be seamlessly integrated with surrounding attractions, with the “Blade” turn rising above a music venue below and drivers racing alongside Falcon's flight, the world’s tallest, fast rollercoaster located at the neighbouring Six Flags Qiddiya City. Sections of the track will also run alongside a water theme park located in the city.​

​Qiddiya’s power of play concept leverages decades of research showing that play is vital for human cognitive development, emotional expression, social skills, creativity, and physical health. Studies have demonstrated the positive effects of recreational activities on society, their ability to bridge differences between individuals, and enhance levels of empathy and social cohesion.​

​The unveiling of the track also follows the announcements of the Qiddiya City Gaming & Esports District and the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium. ​

More announcements are due in the coming weeks​