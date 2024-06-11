Doha, Qatar: Qatar Insurance Company (QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, received three titles at Global Brands Magazine Awards 2024. QIC has been crowned Best Digital Insurance Brand in Qatar, Best Insurance Website in Qatar, and Best Car Insurance Mobile App in Qatar.

Commenting on these awards, Mr. Salem Al Mannai, QIC Group CEO, said: “We are happy to be recognized once again for our excellence in providing top-notch digital solutions, and bringing innovative insurance experiences that best respond to our customers’ living, driving, and traveling needs in Qatar and beyond. Our digital strategy at QIC prioritizes the customer over anything else, and this is our secret for being the insurer of choice in Qatar and a brand that is associated with innovation and seamless customer experiences at a regional level.”

These awards came following QIC’s success to introduce personalized features on its award-winning portal (qic.online), which now offers each customer segment customized onboarding streams tailored to their needs, namely for motor, outbound travel, and mandatory visitors’ health insurance products. The company has also continued upgrading its mobile insurance offerings, with new features and services on the qd Drive app; QIC’s leading product designed to make the drivers' lives easier and their experiences on the roads safer. These upgrades have significantly reduced turnaround time for QIC’s customers, namely during the onboarding process, and the company has reached new record levels of customers' reliance on online channels to fulfill their insurance needs.

Headquartered in the UK, the Global Brands Magazine is a leading brands publication providing opinions and news related to brands and companies worldwide. A fully autonomous publication, the magazine is an astute source of information and a reference for readers with up-to-date reports on key brands across the globe. The Global Brands Magazine Awards is an international awards program that honors and recognizes brands that have performed extraordinarily in the field of finance, technology, automobiles, education, hospitality, and lifestyle.

About QIC Group

Qatar Insurance Company Q.S.P.C (QIC, QIC Group) is a publicly listed insurer with a consistent performance history of 60 years and a global underwriting footprint. Founded in 1964, QIC was the first domestic insurance company in the State of Qatar. Today, QIC is the market leader and the first digital insurance company in Qatar and a dominant insurer in the GCC and MENA regions. QIC is one of the largest insurance companies in the MENA region in terms of written premium and total assets and is listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization in excess of QAR 7 billion.