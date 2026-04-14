Doha, Qatar – 14 April 2026: Qatar Insurance (QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, has been named "Digital Insurer of the Year in Qatar" and "Best Insurance App in Qatar" at The Asset Triple A Digital Finance Awards 2026.

This recognition highlights QIC’s key role in redefining the insurance and digital services landscape in Qatar, by building the first all-in-one digital ecosystem that combines both insurance and non-insurance daily services on a single platform.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Salem Al Mannai, Group CEO of QIC, said: “Winning these two prestigious accolades underscores the excellence of our digital strategy and our success in developing a fully integrated ecosystem that extends beyond insurance, supporting multiple facets of everyday life. QIC App has become one of the fastest-growing digital platforms in Qatar and an integral part of many customers’ daily lives, particularly following our success in recent months in doubling the number of features and services available, making it more responsive to users’ needs. QIC remains committed to continuously investing in the design and launch of innovative solutions, and we aspire to remain at the forefront of delivering solutions that meet customer needs and enhance the quality of digital services both locally and regionally.”

The Asset is a widely recognized business news and research organization, providing independent coverage of Asia’s financial industry. Since its launch in 1999, it has delivered essential news, analysis, and insights tailored to a distinct audience of corporate leaders and financial decision-makers across the continent and around the world. Recognized as one of the most esteemed awards programs in the financial sector, The Asset Triple A Awards have, for more than 25 years, set the benchmark for excellence and leadership, and are renowned for their strict and meticulous judging process in selecting winners across all categories.

QIC App is Qatar's first and only 360-degree platform offering both insurance and non-insurance services, enabling customers to manage a wide range of daily needs digitally through a single interface. Launched in line with QIC's vision to build the region's first insurance-powered digital ecosystem, the app represents a major shift in Qatar's insurance and digital landscapes by transforming traditional insurance services into a seamless, comprehensive digital journey tailored to users' needs.

The app's innovation and impact have been recognized with multiple prestigious accolades, including The Innovators Award by Global Finance in 2025. QIC App was also named Most Innovative Mobile App in Qatar at the Middle East Technology Excellence Awards 2025, Best Insurance App in Qatar at the Global Brands Magazine Awards 2025, and Mobile App of the Year in Qatar at the Insurance Asia Awards 2024.

For more information about QIC, visit qic.online. To download QIC App, visit app.qic.online.