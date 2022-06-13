The new updates enable customers to do more in less time

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has unveiled a new look and structure of its QIB Corporate App, with new features designed to meet the financial needs of its corporate customers.

With a new design and interface, the all-new QIB Corporate App was revamped making banking more convenient and safer for all customers. Access to the QIB Corporate App is based on user authority and responsibility, allowing the users to verify and authorize transactions according to the set and agreed role by the authorized person in charge.

To enhance the navigation experience further and to deliver a better digital banking experience, the App introduced an enhanced display of products and services as well as smart shortcuts.

Existing customers who are registered on QIB’s Corporate Internet Banking can now make transfers through the Corporate App anytime and from anywhere in the world. Customers can have a quick overview of their account transactions details, balances, account summary, corporate finance, and deposits.

The upgrade also allows customers to request a cheque book, a Credit Card, an e-statement, and a swift copy all through the Corporate App. Moreover, customers can open a new corporate fixed deposit, make single, multiple, or bulk transactions locally or internationally as well as search & view single, multiple, or bulk transfers transactions. QIB is going soon to introduce a new release of the QIB Corporate App to launch new services and functionalities that is available already on the corporate internet banking.

Commenting on the upgrades, Mr. Tarek Fawzi, General Manager, Wholesale Banking Group, at QIB said: “We are pleased to introduce a new generation of the QIB Corporate App with a user-friendly interface and an enhanced display. The launch of the new version of the App comes as part of our efforts to implement the latest digital banking solutions for a seamless banking experience. The new enhancements are designed to simplify the way our customers bank and to improve the overall corporate banking experience to meet our customers’ needs.”

Mr. Tarek added: “As many customers and businesses feel more comfortable banking on their mobile devices, we are consistently looking at new ways to enhance the digital banking experience for our corporate and SME customers. QIB enhanced the Corporate App to deliver a better user experience and offer more services for a fast, simple, and secure banking experience.”

Launched in 2020, QIB was the first Islamic bank in Qatar to launch a Corporate-only Mobile App, allowing its corporate and SME customers to have full control of their accounts and to manage their corporate banking needs remotely without a need to visit any QIB branch.

Available on iOS and Android devices, the QIB Corporate App is one of the first applications of its kind in Qatar. The QIB Corporate App is available for customers registered on QIB’s Corporate Internet Banking. To avail the services of the App, corporate customers can simply download the application, and use the same credentials of their Corporate Internet Banking to login.

For more information, visit www.qib.com.qa.