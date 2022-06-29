Doha, Qatar: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility program, Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) announced its support for Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) in helping to raise awareness on the importance of early detection to prevent the risk of cancer.

QIB has also extended support to QCS through fundraising activities to support cancer patients who are unable to bear the cost of treatment. This sponsorship reflects the Bank’s commitment to giving back to the community, and to making positive contributions to major causes that affect society.

Mashaal Abdulaziz Al Derham, Assistant General Manager, Head of Corporate Communications & Quality Assurance at QIB said: “We are proud to contribute to the fight against cancer by supporting Qatar Cancer Society and empowering the health sector in Qatar. QIB believes in the noble mission of Qatar Cancer Society, and we strive to make an impact on peoples’ lives and the community. This also reflects the Bank’s support to promote a culture of effective early detection, a key element to reach a conscious society that is well versed in major health matters.”

With a mission to empower the local community, QIB’s initiatives focus on education, health, sports, and humanitarian activities in collaboration with like-minded partners. In 2022, the Bank continues its Financial Literacy Program ‘How Money works’, developed in collaboration with INJAZ Qatar, for the fourth consecutive year after achieving great success in the previous editions. The program benefited 300 students since the beginning of this year.

Launched in 1997, Qatar Cancer Society is a non-profit humanitarian charity operating under the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities to make Qatar a leader in cancer prevention by educating the community, supporting, and empowering individuals living with cancer, as well as engaging in professional development and scientific research in the field of cancer in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

For more information, visit www.qib.com.qa