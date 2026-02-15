Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has enhanced its Wages Protection System (WPS) Portal, introducing a digital journey that simplifies how corporate customers request account opening for their workers, while enabling workers to verify, activate, and complete their registration through the QIB Lite App.

Through the enhanced WPS Portal, employers can digitally submit worker details and initiate account opening requests by entering workers’ Qatar ID and mobile numbers, and uploading required identification documents, in a faster and more structured manner. This reduces paperwork, minimizes manual intervention, and accelerates workforce onboarding.

Once the account opening request is initiated by the employer, workers receive an SMS to download the QIB Lite App and complete their verification journey, including identity validation and confirmation of personal details. This enables workers to activate their accounts and register to QIB lite App, ensuring a smooth and efficient end-to-end onboarding experience and immediate access to their account information.

By separating and digitizing the employer and worker journeys within a single integrated ecosystem, QIB is helping businesses streamline workforce onboarding, improve operational efficiency, while ensuring compliance with Qatar’s WPS requirements. The solution is designed to support employers in managing large and diverse workforces while enabling faster account activation for workers. Workers are now having immediate access to their accounts and are able to initiate payments, transfers and other financial features through the QIB Lite App.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group said: “With the QIB Lite App, available in eight languages, we continue to expand accessible and secure digital banking solutions that serve the needs of diverse customer segments. Enabling workers to verify their identity, activate their accounts, and access banking services digitally supports our financial inclusion goals and simplifies their banking experience from the very beginning.”

This enhancement reflects QIB’s continued focus on developing practical digital solutions which expand access to banking services and improve customer experience across different segments. By combining secure technology with simplified processes, the Bank continues to advance its approach to inclusive and customer-centric digital banking.