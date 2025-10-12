Doha, Qatar — Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has achieved a new milestone by winning 17 prestigious accolades at Global Finance’s 2025 Digital Bank, AI & Innovation Awards reinforcing its leadership in innovation and digitization. The recognition spanned across corporate, consumer, AI, and innovation Global, Regional and Local categories, highlighting QIB’s leadership and prominent position within the banking sector globally.

At the ceremony held recently in London, QIB was honored as the Best Personalized Financial Advice Consumer Banking in the World in the Global AI in Finance Awards category, recognizing the bank’s position at the forefront of AI-driven banking innovation in the region and beyond. Additionally, QIB won four accolades; Best Consumer Bank in AI and Best Personalized Financial Advice, both in Qatar and in the Middle East, in acknowledgement of the Bank’s advanced AI-driven capabilities that deliver secure, intelligent, and customer-focused financial services.

With a clear focus on delivering smarter, more intuitive digital experience, QIB has been systematically embedding artificial intelligence across its operations to anticipate customer needs, elevate service quality, and drive sustainable growth. QIB’s AI strategy goes beyond personalization. By integrating AI into areas such as fraud detection, process automation, and digital onboarding, the Bank has significantly improved operational efficiency, enhanced security, and reduced its reliance on traditional, paper-based workflows. These advancements reflect QIB’s commitment to responsible AI innovation that aligns with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

In the Consumer Banking category, QIB was celebrated as Most Innovative Digital Bank in Qatar and the Middle East, Best in lending and Best Online Product Offerings in Qatar, affirming the bank’s consistent efforts to boost customer engagement and satisfaction through exceptional service and pioneering digital solutions.

In the Corporate Banking category, QIB was recognized with multiple prestigious accolades at both the regional and local levels, being named the Best Mobile Banking App, Most Innovative Digital Bank, and Best Online/User Experience (UX) Portal in Qatar and the Middle East. The Bank was also honored with the Best SME Banking Platform in Qatar, reaffirming its commitment to empowering businesses through innovative, user-centric digital solutions. These recognitions highlight QIB’s continuous efforts to enhance customer experiences and set new benchmarks in digital banking.

Moreover, QIB was named among the Top Innovators in Qatar, which is telling about its continuous drive to push the boundaries of digital transformation in the financial sector.

Mr. Bassel Gamal, QIB’s Group CEO, commented on the Bank’s achievements, stating: “We are happy to be recognized by Global Finance. These accolades mirror our efforts and commitment to investing in technology and innovation to provide secure, convenient, and customer-centric digital solutions. They also underscore QIB’s leading role in shaping the future of digital banking in Qatar and beyond. On this occasion, I would like to thank the Board of Directors for their continuous support, Qatar Central Bank for its ongoing encouragement of innovation and digital transformation, and each one of our team members for their exceptional performance and dedication.”

Global Finance World’s Best Digital Awards are widely regarded as on the most prestigious in the global banking industry and are seen as an endorsement of excellence and best practices. They recognize institutions that demonstrate exceptional performance, innovation, and leadership across different consumer sub-categories including Best User Experience (UX) Design, Best Mobile Banking App and Best Innovation and Transformation.

For more information, please visit: www.qib.com.qa