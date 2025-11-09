Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has been named Islamic Bank of the Year in Qatar, Best Islamic Retail Bank in Qatar, Best Islamic SME Bank in Qatar, and Islamic Wealth Management of the Year in Qatar, at The Asset Triple A Islamic Finance Awards 2025. These recognitions underscore the Bank’s continued leadership across all banking segments.

QIB was recognized as Islamic Bank of the Year in Qatar for its strong financial performance, market leadership, and innovation. In first nine months of 2025, the Bank delivered a net profit of QAR 3,455 Million, for the nine months’ period ended 30 September 2025 representing a growth of 5.38% over the same period in 2024 and maintained nearly half of the Islamic banking market share, underscoring its disciplined strategy and focus on sustainable growth.

The Bank was also awarded the Best Islamic Retail Bank in Qatar reflecting its exceptional performance and commitment to customer service. Over the past year, QIB has made remarkable progress in enhancing its digital offerings, revolutionizing both customer interactions and internal operations. The Bank’s relentless focus on digitalization has resulted in significant benefits for its diverse stakeholders. Over 83% of customers now bank digitally, and more than half of retail sales are completed via the award-winning QIB Mobile App. With over 320 integrated features, the App enables seamless onboarding, financing, card issuance, and lifestyle services, including the Marketplace and Auto Marketplace, Qatar’s first digital platforms offering customers services beyond traditional banking. Innovations such as the Click-to-Pay service and the Carbon Emission Tracker reflect QIB’s commitment to digital inclusion and climate-conscious banking.

The accolade of Best Islamic SME Bank in Qatar highlights QIB’s customer centric approach and commitment to enabling Qatar’s small and medium-sized enterprises. Through a suite of tailored, Shari’a-compliant digital solutions, including digital onboarding, Corporate Internet Banking, the QIB Corporate App, and co-branded credit cards with Ooredoo—QIB has simplified business banking. The Bank also offers a comprehensive range of payment services such as POS terminals, Payment Gateway, and QIB SoftPOS, empowering SMEs to manage finances, improve liquidity, and scale sustainably.

The Islamic Wealth Management of the Year in Qatar highlights QIB’s ability to offer highly personalized, relationship-led services rooted in Islamic principles. Each customer benefits from a dedicated relationship manager who crafts tailored financial strategies aligned with personal goals and risk tolerance. The Bank offers a full suite of services, including bespoke investment solutions, financing, estate planning, and exclusive access to premium investment opportunities.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Bassel Gamal, QIB’s Group CEO, said: “We are pleased to receive these awards, which reflect our commitment to growth, innovation, and customer empowerment. Supported by our strong financial performance in the first nine months of 2025, these recognitions are a testament to the dedication of our team to deliver world-class Shari’a-compliant solutions, the support of our Board of Directors, as well as the trust and loyalty of our customers.”

Marking its 25th anniversary, the Asset Triple A Islamic Finance Awards is highly regarded within the financial sector as one of the most prestigious recognition programs, celebrating institutions that exemplify outstanding performance in Islamic banking.

