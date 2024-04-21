Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has once again been named the Best Bank in Qatar for the second year in a row in the World’s Best Bank Awards 2024 by Global Finance Magazine.

This prestigious accolade solidifies QIB's position as Qatar’s leading banking institution, highlighting its dedication to fostering sustainable growth and being the preferred choice for customers who value trust, security, and innovation. It also underscores QIB's commitment to investing in digital innovation to adapt to the evolving needs of its customers.

QIB has led digitalization efforts, enhancing both retail and corporate online experience by introducing innovative features across its Mobile Apps, setting new industry standards. This dedication has revolutionized customer interactions and internal operations, yielding significant benefits for stakeholders. With an impressive 99% of transactions now seamlessly conducted through self-service channels, QIB prioritizes customer convenience and efficiency. Moreover, the bank's commitment to innovation is evident through the introduction of new products, services, and features across retail and corporate mobile apps, consolidating its leadership in the financial market.

Expanding beyond digital banking, QIB maintains a network of modern branches across Qatar, tailored to different customer needs. With a focus on strong customer relationships and community involvement, QIB supports economic diversification, sustainable growth, and improves customer financial well-being.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Bassel Gamal, QIB Group CEO said: “Amid this year's volatile macroeconomic conditions, QIB has reaffirmed its resilience as a consecutive award recipient and has exceeded customers’ expectations by introducing innovative products, setting new standards for banking in Qatar and beyond. This recognition cements our leadership, reinforcing our commitment to delivering convenient and innovative services. Congratulations to our team on this well-deserved recognition that would have not been possible without the support of our Board of Directors and the trust of our customers.”

Global Finance recently announced its 31st annual awards for the World’s Best Banks, honoring outstanding financial institutions across the world. The awards span nearly 150 countries worldwide, encompassing regions such as Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and more. Criteria for selection ranged from objective metrics like asset growth and profitability to subjective assessments, including feedback from industry experts and stakeholders. Winners were chosen based on their commitment to customer satisfaction, innovation, and adaptability in challenging market conditions.

