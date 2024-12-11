Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has received "Best Financial Inclusion Initiative" in the Middle East & Africa award for its innovative QIB Lite App and has been named "Best Retail Bank" in Qatar for the fourth consecutive year at The Asian Banker Middle East and Africa Finance Awards 2024.

These awards underscore the bank’s commitment to providing advanced banking solutions, showcasing its pivotal role in enhancing the customers’ experience. This aligns with the bank’s strategy, reinforcing its position as a leading financial institution in Qatar and the region. The accolades also serve as evidence of QIB’s resilience, sustainable growth and financial strength.

"Best Financial Inclusion Initiative" in the Middle East & Africa award recognizes QIB’s efforts to enhance financial accessibility through its user-friendly QIB Lite App, a simplified multilingual version of its award-winning QIB Mobile App catered to provide accessibility and ease of use to low income customers. With features such as payment and transfer options, QIB empowers low-income customers of all backgrounds, fostering greater financial literacy and inclusion within communities.

"Best Retail Bank" in Qatar award highlights the bank’s innovative and customer-centric approach to retail banking, which has helped it become a leader in the industry. QIB’s focus on delivering personalized and convenient banking solutions has allowed the bank to meet the evolving needs of its customers and exceed their expectations.

On this occasion, Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group said: “We are pleased to receive this recognition, which underscores QIB’s ongoing commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer-centric solutions. This sustained recognition highlights the strength of our strategy in driving growth, building trust with our customers, and continuously enhancing our digital offerings. It is a testament to the hard work of our dedicated team and the loyalty of our customers, who continue to trust QIB as their bank of choice. As we continue to shape the future of banking in Qatar, these achievements reinforce our vision of providing innovative and accessible financial solutions to all.”

The Asian Banker Global Awards stand out as one of the most prestigious annual awards initiatives that acknowledge excellence in retail financial services, technology, risk, and transaction finance across the Middle East and Africa.

For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa.