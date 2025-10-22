Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading Islamic Bank, has announced the results for the nine months’ period ended 30 September 2025. Net Profit attributable to the Shareholders of the Bank amounted to QAR 3,455 Million for the nine months’ period ended 30 September 2025 representing a growth of 5.8% over the same period in 2024.

Basic earnings per share for the nine months period ended 30 September 2025 is QAR 1.46 compared to QAR 1.38 for the nine months period ended 30 September 2024.

Total Assets of the Bank as at 30 September 2025 stands at QAR 214.7 Billion representing a growth of 6.9% compared to QAR 200.8 Billion as at 31 December 2024 and up by 8.7% compared to 30 September 2024. Financing and investing activities were the primary drivers for the asset growth. Financing assets as at 30 September 2025 reached QAR 131.9 Billion, having grown by 5.3% compared to December 2024 and up by 3.3% compared to September 2024. Investment Securities registered a strong growth to reach QAR 60 Billion as at 30 September 2025, up by 13.2% against December 2024 and a growth of 19.3% compared to September 2024. Customer Deposits stand at QAR 133.8 Billion as at 30 September 2025 registering a growth of 7.1% compared to December 2024 and up by 5.9% compared to September 2024. Finance to Deposit Ratio of the Bank was 98.6% as at 30 September 2025, which is one of the best among its peer banks in Qatar reflecting the Bank’s strong and stable liquidity position.

Total Income for the nine months’ period ended 30 September 2025 reached QAR 8,541 Million. Net income from financing and investing activities stand at QAR 7,753 Million for the nine months’ period ended 30 September 2025.

Total Operating Expenses for the nine months’ period ended 30 September 2025 was QAR 802.9 Million. Efficient cost containment enabled the Bank to bring down the cost to income ratio to 16.0% which continues to be the lowest in the Qatari Banking sector.

QIB was able to manage the ratio of non-performing financing assets to total financing assets at 1.78%, one of the lowest in the industry, reflecting the quality of the Bank’s financing assets portfolio and its effective risk management framework. QIB continues to pursue the conservative impairment policy by building precautionary impairment charge for financing assets, other assets and other provisions and maintain a healthy coverage ratio for non-performing financing assets to 95.0% as at 30 September 2025.

Total Shareholders’ Equity of the Bank as at 30 September 2025 stands at QAR 28.4 Billion representing a growth of 4.7% compared to QAR 27.2 Billion as at 31 December 2024 and up by 8.0% compared to 30 September 2024. Total Capital adequacy of the Bank as per the new guidelines of QCB is 22.2% as at 30 September 2025, higher than the minimum regulatory requirements prescribed by Qatar Central Bank and Basel Committee.

In June 2025, Fitch Ratings affirmed QIB credit rating at ‘A’ with a stable outlook. In June 2025 Moody’s Investors Service, (“Moody’s”) affirmed the Long-term deposit ratings at ‘A1’ with a stable outlook. In March 2025, Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI) has affirmed the Bank’s Long-term rating to ‘AA-’ with a stable outlook.

In the third quarter of 2025, QIB continued to demonstrate strong performance and leadership in the banking sector, earning multiple awards that reflect its ongoing commitment to excellence.

The Bank has achieved a new milestone by winning 17 prestigious accolades at Global Finance’s 2025 Digital Bank, AI & Innovation Awards reinforcing its leadership in innovation and digitization. The recognition spanned across Corporate, Consumer, AI, and Innovation Global, Regional and Local categories, highlighting QIB’s leadership and prominent position within the banking sector globally.

In parallel, QIB Group CEO Mr. Bassel Gamal was featured among Forbes Middle East’s Sustainability Leaders 2025, underscoring the bank’s dedication to environmental management, robust ESG commitments, and innovative sustainability initiatives.

These accolades are a continuation of the Bank’s numerous recognitions received in the first half of the year, including the Islamic Bank of the Year in the Middle East by The Banker (Financial Times Group), Qatar’s Best Islamic Bank and Qatar’s Best Digital Bank for SMEs at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025, CEO Leadership Achievement for Qatar and Best Managed Bank in Qatar at The Asian Banker Leadership Achievement Awards 2025, and MENA Islamic Banker of the Year for the Group CEO and Best Bank for Cross-Border Transactions by MEED.