Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading Islamic Bank, has announced the results for the three months’ period ended 31 March 2025. Net Profit attributable to the Shareholders of the Bank amounted to QAR 985 Million for the three months’ period ended 31 March 2025 representing a growth of 3.1% over the same period in 2024.

Total Assets of the Bank as at 31 March 2025 stands at QAR 212 Billion representing a growth of 5.4% compared to QAR 201 Billion as at 31 December 2024 and up by 10.2% compared to 31 March 2024. Financing and investing activities were the primary drivers for the asset growth. Financing assets as at 31 March 2025 reached QAR 131.8 Billion, having grown by 5.2% compared to December 2024 and up by 5.7% compared to March 2024. Investment Securities reached QAR 53.3 Billion as at 31 March 2025 are up by 0.5% against December 2024 and a growth of 9.3% compared to March 2024. Customer Deposits stand at QAR 133.5 Billion as at 31 March 2025 registering a growth of 6.8% compared to December 2024 and up by 8.4% compared to March 2024. Financing to Deposit ratio was 91.4% as at 31 March 2025 compared to QCB maximum requirement of 100%, reflecting the Bank’s strong liquidity position.

Total Income for the three months’ period ended 31 March 2025 reached QAR 2,798 Million. Net income from financing and investing activities at QAR 2,559 Million for the three months’ ended 31 March 2025.

Total general and administrative expenses of the Bank was QAR 268 Million for the three months’ period ended 31 March 2025. The Bank’s drive to improve the efficiency supported by strict cost management measures helped the bank to maintain the cost-to-income ratio 16.6% for the three months’ period ended 31 March 2025, which is the lowest in the Qatari Banking sector.

QIB was able to manage the ratio of non-performing financing assets to total financing assets at 1.76%, one of the lowest in the industry, reflecting the quality of the Bank’s financing assets portfolio and its effective risk management framework. QIB continues to pursue the conservative impairment policy by building precautionary impairment charge for financing assets, other assets and other provisions and maintain a healthy coverage ratio for non-performing financing assets to 95% as at 31 March 2025.

Total Shareholders’ Equity of the Bank reached QAR 26.9 Billion, an increase of 9.0% compared to QAR 24.6 Billion as at 31 March 2024. As of 31 March 2025 the Total Capital adequacy of the Bank under Basel III guidelines is 21.4%, well above the regulatory minimum requirements prescribed by Qatar Central Bank and Basel Committee.

In January 2025, Fitch Ratings affirmed QIB credit rating at ‘A’ with a stable outlook. In June 2024 Moody’s Investors Service, (“Moody’s”) affirmed the Long-term deposit ratings at ‘A1’ with a stable outlook. In March 2025, Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI) has affirmed the Bank’s Long-term rating to ‘AA-’ with a stable outlook.

In the first quarter of 2025, QIB continued to demonstrate strong performance and leadership in the banking sector, earning multiple awards that reflect its ongoing commitment to excellence. At the Global Finance World's Best Bank Awards 2025, QIB was named Best Bank in Qatar, Best Islamic Bank in Qatar, and Best SME Bank in Qatar. Euromoney also recognized QIB as Qatar’s Best Bank for High Net Worth individuals at its Private Banking Awards 2025 — a first-time win for the bank. At the EMEA Middle East Banking Awards 2025, QIB was honored as the Most Innovative Bank in the Middle East, in addition to being named Best Bank in Qatar and Best Islamic Bank in Qatar. QIB’s leadership in digital banking was reaffirmed at The Asset Triple A Digital Awards 2025, where it won Digital Bank of the Year in Qatar for the fifth consecutive year, along with Best Retail Mobile Banking Experience and Best Mobile Banking Application in Qatar. Furthermore, at the IFN Best Banks Poll 2024, QIB received the awards for Best Islamic Bank in Qatar, Best Digital Offering by an Islamic Bank in Qatar, and Best Islamic Retail Bank in Qatar. Finally, the World Union of Arab Bankers named QIB the Best Islamic Bank in the GCC for 2024. These accolades reinforce QIB’s position as a trusted and innovative Islamic financial institution in Qatar and the region.