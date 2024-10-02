Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), the leading Islamic bank in Qatar, has made history at the Global Finance World's Best Digital Bank Awards– winning 16 accolades in an unprecedented accomplishment. The recognition came for both consumer and corporate digital banking categories, highlighting QIB’s leadership and prominent position within the Banking sector globally. Mr. Constantinos Constantinides, QIB’s Chief Strategy & Digital Officer, received the awards on behalf of the bank, during a ceremony held in London.

QIB was honored as the Best Corporate Digital Bank in Qatar, reflecting its strategic investments in advanced technologies to enhance the experience of corporate customers. Additionally, the bank received the Best Online User Experience (UX) Portal in Qatar, Middle East and the World, as well as the Best Mobile Banking App in Qatar titles, recognising its intuitive and efficient digital platforms for businesses; and the Best in Innovation in Qatar and the Middle East awards for driving digital advancements and setting new benchmarks in the industry, showcasing its relentless pursuit to meet the evolving needs of its corporate customers.

In the consumer banking category, QIB was celebrated as the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Qatar, reflecting its excellence in delivering custom-made digital banking solutions. Additionally, it has received the Best Information Security and Fraud Management award locally and regionally, as a testament to the robust security measures and dedication to safeguarding customer information.

QIB's success in the consumer banking category also includes awards for Best Online Product Offerings, Best User Experience Design, Best Social Media Marketing and Services locally and regionally, and Best in Lending. These accolades speak to the bank’s consistent efforts to boost customer engagement and satisfaction through exceptional service and pioneering digital solutions.

Moreover, QIB won the Best Islamic Digital Bank Award in Qatar, in acknowledgement of its expertise in delivering digital solutions that adhere to Islamic banking principles. The prize further highlights the bank’s commitment to integrating traditional Islamic values with cutting-edge technology.

Bassel Gamal, QIB’s Group CEO, commented on the bank's achievements, stating: “We are happy to be recognized at the Global Finance World's Best Digital Bank Awards. These consumer and corporate prestigious awards demonstrate our commitment to delivering the most innovative digital solutions to address our customers' evolving needs. By focusing on innovation, we continuously elevate our digital offerings to provide the best customer experience. On this occasion, I would like to thank the Board of Directors for their continuous support and each one of our team members for their exceptional performance and dedication.”

Looking ahead, QIB is committed to expanding its digital services, focusing on improving user experience, security, and accessibility. The Bank plans to introduce new digital initiatives that will further solidify its position as a leader in the digital banking sector.

For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa.