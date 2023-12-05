Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, in collaboration with Visa, the Official Regional Partner of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™ has launched an exciting campaign offering QIB Visa Credit cardholders the exclusive opportunity to win 25 packages (2 Category 1 tickets per winner) to the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™, courtesy of Visa.

The “Spend & Score” campaign will be running until December 31st, 2023, offering a unique opportunity for 25 lucky card winners to witness the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™ matches, scheduled to take place in Qatar from January 12th to February 10th, 2024. Winners will be awarded two Category 1 tickets each for various matches, including the opening match between Qatar and Lebanon, KSA vs Oman, as well as Qatar vs. Tajikistan, Qatar vs. China, and, notably, the final match.

Thanks to the partnership with Visa, QIB is committed to providing an unparalleled experience for football enthusiasts and sharing its passion for the sport with both new and existing customers. This commitment is demonstrated by offering customers the chance to witness the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™ matches in Doha, courtesy of Visa.

To be eligible for the campaign, cardholders spending using their Visa Credit cards will earn one chance in the draw to win two Category 1 tickets each for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™ matches with every QAR 1,000 domestic or international transaction.

Adding to the excitement, customers who use their Visa Credit Cards on domestic and international spends for a minimum total amount of QAR 15,000 will have a chance in the draw to be one of the ten winners, receiving two Category 1 tickets to attend the final match.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with Visa, extending the thrill of the highly anticipated football tournament to our customers who have demonstrated keen interest in previous tournaments. By engaging in both domestic and international transactions, our customers stand a chance to qualify for the draw and secure an opportunity to witness the upcoming Asian Cup.”

Mr. Shashank Singh, Visa’s Vice President and General Manager for Qatar and Kuwait, said: “We are pleased to announce our collaboration with QIB to present an exclusive promotion that allows our esteemed customers to partake in the excitement of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™ while offering the opportunity to win enticing prizes. We are committed to supporting QIB's mission of customer appreciation which aligns with the government's strategic efforts to advance digital commerce in Qatar. We look forward to elevating the experience for our valued customers during this prestigious sporting event.”

For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa/en-VisaAFC

