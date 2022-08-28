Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), announced the launch of a new summer campaign for Personal, Auto and Home finance that will run until October 15, 2022 offering attractive rates and benefits.

With its new finance summer campaign, QIB offers customers the chance to win a total of 5 Million Absher points when applying for Personal, Auto, or Home finance. Two winners will receive 1 Million Absher points and 30 customers will receive 100,000 in the monthly draw bringing the total number of winners to 32.

To be eligible for the draw, new and existing salary transfer customers must apply for a minimum finance amount of QAR 50,000 for Personal, Auto, or Home Finance during the campaign period. Customers can also avail from QIB’s innovative and fully-digital feature that offers Instant Financing. The finance can be a brand new financing, a top-up of an existing financing or a transfer of liabilities from another bank to QIB. Each QAR 50,000 will give customers an additional chance in the monthly draw. Absher points will be credited to the winners one month following the campaign.

Commenting on the new campaign, Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, said: “We continue to develop a variety of innovative solutions and offers to support our customers achieve their financial goals while constantly rewarding them. The new campaign comes at a time when customers are in need of convenient payment plans to achieve their goals. The summer campaign reflects our strategy to provide added-value to our customers’ financing journey while supporting the local economy.”

For more details, please visit: www.qib.com.qa/en-SummerFinance

-Ends-